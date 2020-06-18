Amazon Flex delivery programme has been expanded in India from the initial three cities to more than 35 cities. The latest expansion brings the initiative to various metro and non-metro cities. It comes at a time when a large number of customers are staying indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak and have been ordering items via online platforms. Amazon launched the Flex programme in the country in June last year with an aim to offer part-time earning to people for delivering packages on their schedule and earn between Rs. 120 and Rs. 140 per hour. Participants in the programme need to have at least a two-wheeler to deliver packages in their areas.

Since the debut of Amazon Flex in India last year, the company claims that it has created opportunities for students, homemakers, and individuals who are looking for a part-time job. The expansion of the programme brings it to metro and non-metro cities including Gwalior, Hubli, Nashik, and Raipur among others.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon says that it is conducting the thermal screening of every Flex partner, and awareness-building among associates, including Amazon Flex partners on safety requirements around hand-washing and hand sanitisation. It has also started a digitised training for its Flex partners to meet the demands of the present time.

“As we continue to scale and further grow the programme to more than 35 cities across the country, Amazon Flex will add tremendous value in serving our customers so they can stay home and practice social distancing,” said Prakash Rochlani, director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India, in a media statement.

Individuals can join the Amazon Flex programme by visiting its dedicated site. It is touted to provide part-time earning opportunities at a time of individual's choice and offer hourly earnings of up to Rs. 140. The participants in the programme are required to download the Amazon Flex app on their Android phones to begin with the programme.

Amazon Flex was originally launched in the US in 2015. It arrived in India with the launch initially taking place in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

