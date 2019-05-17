Technology News

Amazon Faces Backlash in India for Selling Shoes, Rugs With Images of Hindu Gods

Amazon said it was removing the products from its online store.

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 10:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Faces Backlash in India for Selling Shoes, Rugs With Images of Hindu Gods

Amazon.com faced a social media backlash in India on Thursday after toilet seat covers and other items emblazoned with images of Hindu gods were spotted on its website.

Thousands of Twitter users backed a call for a boycott of the US retailer, making #BoycottAmazon India's top trending topic on Twitter. Some tagged Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, urging her to take action against the company.

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, said it was removing the products from its online store.

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account," the company said in a statement.

The episode is reminiscent of an incident in 2017 when the Indian government took Amazon to task after its Canadian website was spotted selling doormats resembling India's flag.

Swaraj at the time threatened to rescind visas of Amazon employees if the doormats were not removed from its site.

Reuters found several listings of toilet seat covers, yoga mats, sneakers, rugs and other items depicting Hindu gods, or sacred Hindu symbols, on Amazon's US website.

Some of the items were no longer available for purchase.

"Until you hit these Hinduphobics Business hard they will keep on insulting your gods, your beliefs & your entire civilization," tweeted Sumit Kandel, whose profile describes him as a film trade analyst.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, India
Samsung Galaxy M20 Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Samsung Online Shop With Rs. 1,000 Price Drop: Check Price, Offers
Microsoft, Sony Partner on Streaming Games, Chips and AI
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Faces Backlash in India for Selling Shoes, Rugs With Images of Hindu Gods
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Be Sold via Flipkart in India, Red Colour Option Confirmed
  2. First Redmi Laptop to Be Called RedmiBook 14, Alleged Specifications Leaked
  3. More Unconfirmed Spoilers for Game of Thrones Finale Leaked on Reddit
  4. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  5. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With Flip Camera, Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Grumpy Cat, Internet Star, Dies at the Age of 7
  7. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.