Technology News
loading

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Should Be Targeted by Draft Rules, EU Lawmakers Says

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) could force US tech giants to change their lucrative business models.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2021 11:14 IST
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Should Be Targeted by Draft Rules, EU Lawmakers Says

EU competition enforcer should be able to say in a month which gatekeepers should be subject to rules

Highlights
  • Online gatekeepers have more than EUR 6.5 billion turnover
  • Gatekeepers are subject to regulations to limit their power over market
  • Main intention of new rules is to update legislation dating to 2004

Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of Facebook, Alphabet unit Google, Amazon, and Apple should only target these US tech giants, a leading EU lawmaker said, signalling a tougher stand than EU antitrust regulators.

Proposed by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager last year, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) could force US tech giants to change their lucrative business models and ensure a level playing field for smaller rivals.

The DMA defines online gatekeepers as companies with more than EUR 6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 58,150 crores) in annual European turnover in the last three years or EUR 65 billion (roughly Rs. 5,81,590 crores) in market value in the last financial year, and which provide a core platform service in at least three EU countries.

Such criteria could catch big EU and Asian tech companies in addition to the US competitors.

That revenue threshold should be ratcheted up to EUR 10 billion (roughly Rs. 89,440 crores) and the market value to at least EUR 100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,94,380 crores), European Parliament lawmaker Andreas Schwab, which is leading the file for the EU body, said in a report.

"The DMA should be clearly targeted to those platforms that play an unquestionable role as gatekeepers due to their size and their impact on the internal market," he wrote in his report.

"To this end, it is appropriate to increase the quantitative thresholds and to add ... that they are providers of not only one but, at least, two core platform services," Schwab said.

The EU competition enforcer should be able to designate in a month which gatekeepers should be subject to the rules instead of its proposed three-month period, he said.

Schwab also proposed beefing up a list of don'ts set out by the Commission, among them a halt to tech giants to favouring their own services on their platforms or harvesting data from their platforms to compete with their business users.

Parliament, which also has two other committees looking into the draft rules, aims to come up with a common position by the end of this year and start negotiations with EU countries next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, Alphabet, EU, Margrethe Vestager, Digital Markets Act
Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL

Related Stories

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Should Be Targeted by Draft Rules, EU Lawmakers Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  4. Tata Sky Binge App Now Available to Offer a Variety of OTT Content
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  7. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger
  2. Google Claims New IT Rules Not Applicable to Its Search Engine, Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand
  3. Tata Sky Binge OTT Content Service Now Available on Mobile Devices Through Dedicated App
  4. Twitter to Test Advertisements on Fleets to Catch Up to Snap, Facebook
  5. iPhone Users Report Severe Battery Drain After iOS 14.6 Update
  6. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Should Be Targeted by Draft Rules, EU Lawmakers Says
  7. Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL
  8. Amazon’s High Worker Injury Rate Blasted by US Labour Union Coalition
  9. Thor: Love and Thunder Filming Wraps, Chris Hemsworth Reveals on Instagram
  10. iPhone 12 Pro’s MagSafe Helps Man Recover Phone After Dropping in Water
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com