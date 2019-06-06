Technology News

Amazon Executive Says Company Welcomes Scrutiny of Big Tech

A report by Vox on Tuesday said the US FTC was questioning Amazon's competitors about the company

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Executive Says Company Welcomes Scrutiny of Big Tech

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon's consumer business

One of Amazon.com's top executives on Wednesday responded to reported information gathering by US antitrust enforcers and to calls by some critics to break up the company with a simple message: we welcome any review.

"Substantial entities in the economy deserve scrutiny, and our job is to build the kind of company that passes that scrutiny," Jeff Wilke, the CEO of Amazon's consumer business, said at a press conference in Las Vegas.

A report by news site Vox on Tuesday said the US Federal Trade Commission was questioning Amazon's competitors about the company, an example of growing scrutiny of the technology sector in Washington.

According to the report, the questioning regarded Amazon's fulfilment service pricing, competition with third-party merchants selling through its website and the bundling of services in Amazon's Prime loyalty program.

The US executive branch is gearing up for probes of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Alphabet's Google, setting up what could be a wide-ranging and unprecedented investigation into some of the world's most valuable companies, sources recently said.

Tech executives will be asked to testify as to whether their companies have misused their market power, too.

Amazon's consumer CEO Wilke followed an approach to scrutiny taken by other executives. His boss, Amazon's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has made similar comments, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook said that huge companies deserved oversight, in an interview aired recently by CBS News.

"With size, I think scrutiny is fair. I think we should be scrutinised," he said. But, he added, "I don't think anybody reasonable is gonna come to the conclusion that Apple's a monopoly."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Jeff Wilke
Huawei Denies Report That Orders to Key Suppliers Cut After US Blacklisting
Mi 9T Geekbench Listing Suggests It Is a Rebranded Redmi K20
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Executive Says Company Welcomes Scrutiny of Big Tech
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' in Over 150 Cities
  2. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  3. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Siri Will Soon Be Able to Play Music From Third-Party Apps
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price Tipped, and It Isn't Cheap
  7. Nokia 2.2 Render Leaked Just Hours Ahead of Today's Launch
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  9. Mi 9T Geekbench Listing Suggests It Is a Rebranded Redmi K20
  10. Nokia Phone Due on June 6 Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.