Technology News
loading

Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report

The case relates to Amazon's collection and use of individuals' personal data and violations under EU's landmark data privacy rules.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 June 2021 11:55 IST
Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report

An EU court ruling last month annulled an order that required Amazon to pay back taxes to the country

Highlights
  • GDPR requires companies to seek consent before using personal data
  • Amazon declined to comment
  • Luxembourg's data-protection commission CNPD circulated a draft decision

Amazon could be fined more than $425 million under the European Union's privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Luxembourg's data-protection commission, CNPD, has circulated a draft decision and proposed a fine highlighting Amazon's privacy practices among the bloc's 26 national data-protection authorities, according to the report.

The case relates to Amazon's collection and use of individuals' personal data and violations under EU's landmark data privacy rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a source told the Journal.

Amazon declined to comment.

GDPR requires companies to seek people's consent before using their personal data or face steep fines.

An EU court ruling last month annulled an order that required Amazon, which has its EU headquarters in Luxembourg City, to pay back taxes to the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Unveiled With January 2022 Release Date

Related Stories

Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  6. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming Laptops in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It
  2. Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report
  3. Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Unveiled With January 2022 Release Date
  4. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Data Leak Claim Refuted by the Government, Investigation Initiated
  5. Twitter Suspension in Nigeria: US Condemns Move, Calls for Decision Reversal
  6. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates in India With System, Camera Improvements
  7. Bitcoin Legalised in El Salvador: IMF Sees Legal, Economic Issues With President Nayib Bukele’s Move
  8. Android 12 Beta 2 Brings New Privacy Features for Pixel 3, Newer Models
  9. CryptoPunk NFT Sells for $11.7 Million, First-Ever NFT Sold for $1.47 Million at Sotheby's Auction
  10. Microsoft Taking Xbox Games Directly to TVs, Game Pass Ultimate Subscriptions to Be Possible via Web Browsers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com