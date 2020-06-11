Technology News
loading

Amazon, eBay Ordered by US EPA to Stop Selling Unsafe COVID-19 Products: Report

"We are removing the products in question and are taking action against the bad actors who listed them," an Amazon spokesperson said.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 June 2020 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon, eBay Ordered by US EPA to Stop Selling Unsafe COVID-19 Products: Report

The EPA headquarters in Washington DC

Highlights
  • Amazon will remove the products in question, a spokesperson said
  • The EPA pointed to 70 products
  • The companies are required to remove the products from their websites

E-commerce companies Amazon and eBay have been instructed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to stop selling unproven or unsafe disinfectants, including products falsely marketed as killing COVID-19, on their platforms, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The EPA issued orders directing the companies to stop selling or distributing 70 products, including sprays, lanyards and other products touted as "preventing epidemics", the report said.

The companies are required to remove the products from their websites and to certify that they have done so, the report said.

"We are removing the products in question and are taking action against the bad actors who listed them," an Amazon spokesperson said in an email statement.

The company has developed specific tools for COVID-19 that scan product detail pages for any inaccurate claims that the company's initial filters may have missed, the spokesperson added.

The EPA and eBay did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment from Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Ebay, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Xiaomi, Oppo Said to Turn to Smartphone Imports for India Market as Plants Struggle

Related Stories

Amazon, eBay Ordered by US EPA to Stop Selling Unsafe COVID-19 Products: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Debut in India
  2. 5 Laptops You Can Buy for Working from Home
  3. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  4. Lenovo Launches Four New Laptops With Latest Intel, AMD Processors in India
  5. Acer Nitro 5 With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  6. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  8. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  10. Vu Expands Its 4K Smart TV Range in India With Four New Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to Feature 120Hz Display: Report
  2. Twitter, Square to Mark 'Juneteenth' Holiday Lauding End of Slavery in US
  3. Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Availability Teased
  4. Amazon, eBay Ordered by US EPA to Stop Selling Unsafe COVID-19 Products: Report
  5. Xiaomi, Oppo Said to Turn to Smartphone Imports for India Market as Plants Struggle
  6. Acer Nitro 5 With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched in India
  7. Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  8. Oppo to Bring Android 11 Beta 1 Based ColorOS to Find X2 Series Later This Month
  9. BSNL Rs. 99 Prepaid Voucher Revised to Offer Free PRBT Song Change Benefit, 22 Days Validity
  10. Radar Reveals Splendour of Ancient Roman City in Remarkable Detail
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com