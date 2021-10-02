Technology News
  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Now Live for Prime Members: Best Deals and Offers on Smartphones and Other Gadgets

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Now Live for Prime Members: Best Deals and Offers on Smartphones and Other Gadgets

With deals and discounts on smartphones, mobiles, televisions, and other electronics.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 October 2021 00:02 IST
iPhone 11 will see its biggest discount yet in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has kicked off now.
  • iPhone 11 is being sold for just Rs. 38,999
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will start at just Rs. 25,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is now live, but only for Amazon Prime subscribers. At midnight on October 2, the sale kicked off Friday night and will open up to all shoppers from October 3, that is after 24 hours. Prime members also benefit from extra deals and discounts during the sale, apart from the other features and services Amazon bundles. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale this year, there are a huge number of deals, discounts, and offers, on products ranging from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to household electronics like fridges and microwaves, as well as televisions and smart home products like robot vacuums.

Earlier, Amazon already gave a teaser of the deals and offers to expect, and now we can see that a number of deals are live on the site.

One of the highlight deals in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale this year is on Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro are priced at Rs. 24,900, but are available for a very tempting Rs. 16,990 as a part of the Amazon sale.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Redmi 2C TWS earbuds are getting a sub-Rs. 1,000 price, a big drop that makes it a great pick if you're trying to get a good set of TWS earphones without burning a hole in your pocket.

In between, there's a range of great picks from the likes of OnePlus, Realme, and Samsung to choose from as well.

There are also some huge deals on smartphones and other electronics. Among other things, you'll get great deals on some of the most popular phones available right now. The OnePlus 9 series is getting discounts of up to Rs. 10,000, with the OnePlus 9R starting at the lowest price in the series, of just Rs. 36,999.

You'll also be able to pick up an iPhone 11 at around the same price — it's been discounted to Rs. 38,999, against an MRP of Rs. 54,900, and a normal selling price of Rs. 44,999. For people who have been wanting to get an iPhone but have held off because of the budget, this is actually a pretty great deal, and the lifecycle of Apple's phones is pretty long, so you'll get good value off this purchase.

There are also great deals on televisions as well as household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves. Other consumer electronics like laptops are also getting some good deals.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
