Amazon Discount Code Glitch Sees Students Cash In

A glitch caused a new user Amazon discount code to be reused multiple times.

By | Updated: 28 October 2019 17:48 IST
News of the Amazon discount coupon glitch quickly spread among students

Highlights
  • Students quickly started stockpiling essentials by using the code
  • Some students perceived the glitch like an addictive game of sorts
  • The glitch was identified by Amazon after being in the out for 9 days

Amazon Prime Student deal gave new users GBP 5 (roughly Rs. 450) off their first purchase with a code called 'Welcome5' but students quickly got on to the fact that it could be reused multiple times.

Soon, the word spread like wildfire across the UK's campuses and students began stock-piling products as toilet rolls and toothpaste as well as packs of beer, The Sun reported.

"We started looking for useful stuff that was a fiver or under and discovered there were loads that we could get that would be really handy - and also some pretty rubbish things we got just for the hell of it... We'll never need to buy toiletries, cheap novels, highlighter pens, folders or batteries again during our whole university career and well beyond," a 19-year-old student in Newcastle told The Sun.

The student said the deal was like an addictive game as they were trying to get things whatever they could find for GBP 5.

Additionally, Ryan, a student in Nottingham, said he saved GBP 164 (roughly Rs. 14,900) on 36 items, including food, stationery and more.

"One of my flatmates used the discount to buy sex toys for his girlfriend. I hope they bring it back next year," Ryan added.

The glitch was there for 9 days until Amazon realised what was going on last week.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Student
