Amazon India is hosting a one-day Digital Day sale, wherein it is offering a gamut of its devices and services at discounted rates. The Amazon Digital Day sale will go on till midnight, and the e-commerce giant is offering Kindle Unlimited membership at a discount, Echo range at a reduced rate, and the Fire TV stick at just Rs. 3,499. Amazon is also offering an Echo Dot (second gen) hourly to those buyer who shop either of the company's products and services.

The Amazon Echo is listed for Rs. 6,999 (original price Rs. 9,999), the Echo Spot is listed for Rs. 10,999 (original price Rs. 12,999), and the Echo Plus (first gen and second gen) are listed for Rs. 10,499 (original price Rs. 14,999) and Rs. 11,999 (original price Rs. 14,999) respectively. Similarly, as mentioned, the Fire TV Stick with voice remote is priced at s. 3,499. Furthermore, the Kindle Paperwhite is retailing for Rs. 8,799 instead of Rs. 10,999, and the Kindle e-reader is retailing for Rs. 4,799, instead of Rs. 5,999.

Amazon buyers who purchase an ebook, any Amazon device, a Kindle Unlimited subscription, or a Prime membership is eligible to win a Echo Dot (second gen) every hour during the sale period. Amazon will pick the winner randomly, and that chosen customer will have to answer contest questions to be eligible to win. Furthermore, Kindle Unlimited subscription is at Rs. 799 for six months, instead of Rs. 999, and the subscription for 24 months is Rs. 2,799 instead of Rs. 4,776. Amazon is offering 80 percent off on popular ebooks, an up to 50 percent cashback as Amazon Pay balance as well.

Amazon is also offering Chetan Bhagat's 7 ebooks collection for free, on th purchase of his recent 'The Girl in Room 105'. As part of the Digital Day celebration, Amazon has also launched Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold' in Prime Video, and Diwali playlists in Prime Music. This includes 17 specially curated playlists, including 11 Diwali party playlists, and six Laxmi Puja playlists. Check out all the offers here.

It is also offering Rs. 250 cashback as Amazon Pay balance to all those users who sign-up for Prime annual memberships. Furthermore, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 5,000 cashback as prize to a select users who watches five movies or TV episodes in ten days. Also, watching the Mirzapur trailer will enable the customer to stand a chance to meet the cast of the film or win merchandise. Additionally, Amazon is also offering 500 Prime members a chance to win Rs.250 as Amazon Pay balance on Digital Day. These users will have to share their favourite song, album or playlist on Facebook or Twitter to be eligible to win.

All Amazon Pay users can get up to 25 percent off on branded vouchers, up to 10 percent off on travel vouchers, up to 7 percent off on gold vouchers and up to 10 percent off on fashion vouchers. Furthermore, all those customers who schedule Amazon Pay email gift cards ahead of Diwali will get 5 percent cashback of up to Rs. 100. Lastly, Amazon Pay users get up to Rs. 100 back on bill payments and recharges on Amazon and up to 40 percent cashback while using apps like Swiggy, Yatra, BookMyShow and RedBus.

