Amazon has now announced a one-day Digital Day sale wherein it is offering a slew of its devices and services at discounted rates. The one-day sale will be

on October 30 i.e., tomorrow, and it will include offers and deals on products from Amazon Pay, Gift Cards, Echo range, Fire TV Stick, Kindle eBooks, Kindle Unlimited and several exclusive launches on Prime Video and Prime Music. Importantly, Amazon is offering 30 percent off on Echo range, Fire TV, and Kindle e-readers, and is offering up to 80 percent off on purchase of e-books from the store. Furthermore, it is offering 24 months Kindle Unlimited subscription at a reduced rate of Rs. 2,799.

As mentioned, the Amazon Digital Day will last for 24 hours, and will begin at midnight October 30. The e-commerce giant notes that customers using BHIM UPI and RuPay cards get 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 50, and customers using their debit and credit cards for their first ever digital transaction on Amazon get 50 percent cash back of up to Rs. 100 during the sale period.

Amazon says that it will list its Echo range, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle e-readers with a discount of up to 30 percent. It will also offer customers a chance to win one Echo Dot (second gen) every hour, on purchase of products during Digital Day. Six months Kindle Unlimited subscription of Rs. 999 can be availed at a reduced rate of Rs. 799, and a 24 months subscription can be availed for Rs. 2,799 (instead of Rs. 4,776). Furthermore, purchase of any e-book will entail a cashback of 50 percent, while popular e-books will offer as much as 80 percent cashback.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering 500 Prime members a chance to win Rs.250 as Amazon Pay balance on Digital Day. These users will have to share their favourite song, album or playlist on Facebook or Twitter to be eligible to win. Amazon will also be adding 17 specially curated playlists, including 11 Diwali party playlists, and six Laxmi Puja playlists into Prime Music app just for Digital Day. Amazon is also launching Akshay Kumar starrer Gold for Prime Video users, and is offering Rs. 250 cashback as Amazon Pay balance to all those users who sign-up for Prime annual memberships on Primevideo.com, and watch a movie or TV show on the video service.

All Amazon Pay users can get up to 25 percent off on branded vouchers, up to 10 percent off on travel vouchers, up to 7 percent off on gold vouchers and up to 10 percent off on fashion vouchers. Furthermore, all those customers who schedule Amazon Pay email gift cards ahead of Diwali will get 5 percent cashback of up to Rs. 100. Lastly, Amazon Pay users get up to Rs. 100 back on bill payments and recharges on Amazon and up to 40 percent cashback while using apps like Swiggy, Yatra, BookMyShow and RedBus.

Kishore Thota, Director Marketing and Customer Experience Amazon India, said, "This Diwali, we want our customers to go digital. Digital Day is a day of sales dedicated to all our digital categories. Deals crafted for this special sale event will provide customers with maximum value for their digital spends as well as help drive awareness on our digital categories."