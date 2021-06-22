Technology News
loading

Amazon UK Warehouses Found to Destroy Unsold Items, Worker Struggles for Housing in US

From monumental waste to workers finding it difficult to pay rent, Amazon seems to be setting all the wrong examples.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 22 June 2021 16:51 IST
Amazon UK Warehouses Found to Destroy Unsold Items, Worker Struggles for Housing in US

Photo Credit: ITV News

Amazon throws away several products still in their packaging

Highlights
  • Amazon destroys nearly 1.3 lakh items every week
  • Amazon disposed of products to adhere to its business model
  • An Amazon worker talks about her struggle living out of an SUV

Amazon destroys millions of unsold items, including premium electronics, books, and now even face masks, every year, a new investigation has revealed. Footage gathered by Britain's ITV from just one of the 24 Fulfilment Centers that Amazon has in the UK shows unsold items packed in boxes marked “destroy”. Not just that, the sheer amount of this waste has brought attention to why these goods — some never used — couldn't have been distributed to charities or the needy. The reason these products are being destroyed on such a scale is due to the e-commerce giant's business model, reported ITV News.

Many vendors house their products at Amazon's vast warehouses, but once they remain unsold for a long time, disposing of them becomes cheaper than continuing to pay for their storage. Just to give a better perspective on the scale of the issue at hand, an ex-employee of Amazon told ITV that their target was to generally destroy 1.3 lakh items a week, from Friday to Friday.

“I used to gasp. There's no rhyme or reason to what gets destroyed — Dyson fans, Hoovers, the occasional MacBook, and iPad. The other day, 20,000 COVID [face] masks still in their wrappers,” the former employee told ITV.

While the products to be scrapped were marked "destroy," the ones to be donated had "donate" written on their boxes. The disparity between the two was vast. The same employee said that while the number of products to be destroyed was around 1.3 lakhs, those to be donated was were just 28,000 in the same period.

Meanwhile, miles away in the US, there is another matter concerning Amazon in New York. Natalie Monarrez, an Amazon warehouse worker lives out of her SUV. She works at Amazon's huge Staten Island-based warehouse and has been homeless since 2019. She has a membership of a nearby gym where she takes shower and brushes her teeth.

Despite trying hard, Natalie has failed to secure an affordable house — neither shared nor studio — for herself. Things got really tough for her during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When businesses shut down, it became difficult to find a bathroom,” Vice quoted her as saying. “I ended up having to use anti-bacterial wipes and do the best in my car.”

Amazon regularly talks about its starting wages for warehouse workers — $15 (roughly Rs. 1,110) an hour, that goes up to $18.25 (roughly Rs. 1,360) at the warehouse where Natalie works. However, it's evident that the remuneration is not enough for some workers to even afford and avail themselves proper housing facilities, especially in cities such as New York. Natalie further said that while Bezos donates to homeless shelters for tax write-offs and PR, he also needs to know that some of his workers — without family or a second income — can't afford rent.

Many other workers in the city who Vice previously spoke to said that they either lived with their parents or extended families and worked second and third jobs. Besides, some also commuted three hours from Bronx and Queens to get to work.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Warehouse, Amazon Workers, Jeff Bezos, Amazon Fulfilment Center
Google App on Android Phones Across Brands Crashing After Recent Update, Users Report
Vi Offers Free Voice Calling, Data Benefits Worth Rs. 75 to Low-Income Users: Here’s How to Avail

Related Stories

Amazon UK Warehouses Found to Destroy Unsold Items, Worker Struggles for Housing in US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
  3. Stranger Things Season 4 to Set Up ‘Definite’ Ending, David Harbour Says
  4. Dogecoin Can Have Real-World Uses: Ethereum Cofounder Charles Hoskinson
  5. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Nears $300 Million Ahead of US, UK Release
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  7. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  10. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M22 to Debut With 25W Fast Charging Support, US FCC Site Suggests
  2. Google Drops Engineering Residency After Protests Over 'Systemic Pay Inequities'
  3. Google in EU Crosshairs Again With Advertising Antitrust Inquiry
  4. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Cross-Platform Upscaling Released, Challenges Nvidia’s RTX DLSS
  5. Jio, Intel to Work Together on 5G Network Technology Development
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Launched in India
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Back on Sale on PlayStation Store; PS4 'Performance Issues' Remain
  8. Cryptocurrency Trading Faces Strict Crackdown in China as Beijing Doubles Down on Rooting Out Digital Coins
  9. What's Happening With Tesla's $7-Billion German 'Gigafactory'?
  10. Amazon UK Warehouses Found to Destroy Unsold Items, Worker Struggles for Housing in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com