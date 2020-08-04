Technology News
loading

Amazon Cleared by UK Regulator to Buy 16 Percent Stake in Online Food Platform Deliveroo

Amazon led a $575 million fundraising in Deliveroo in May 2019, which the parties called "a minority investment".

By Reuters | Updated: 4 August 2020 18:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Cleared by UK Regulator to Buy 16 Percent Stake in Online Food Platform Deliveroo

The Amazon investment will bolster Deliveroo in the global race with Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com

Highlights
  • Amazon led a $575 million fundraising in Deliveroo in May 2019
  • It purchase a 16 percent stake in online delivery group Deliveroo
  • The Competition and Markets Authority gave an original clearance in April

Britain's competition regulator on Tuesday cleared Amazon's purchase of a 16 percent stake in online delivery group Deliveroo, following a provisional nod in June.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave its original clearance in April on the basis that Deliveroo could go out of business without the investment. It changed approach to focus on competition after criticism from rivals including Just Eat Takeaway and Domino's Pizza.

"Today's final decision is the result of a thorough examination of this deal and the markets in which Amazon and Deliveroo operate," said Stuart McIntosh, the inquiry chair.

Amazon led a $575 million (roughly Rs. 4,319 crores) fundraising in Deliveroo in May 2019, which the parties called "a minority investment".

The Amazon investment will bolster Deliveroo in the global race with Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com to dominate the market for meal deliveries.

It said it would sue the funds to offer a "hyper-personalised" service to customers, expand its delivery-only kitchens and develop new technology to help restaurant partners.

"We are delighted that the CMA has concluded its 15-month investigation and that the Amazon minority investment can now go ahead," a spokesman said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Deliveroo

Related Stories

Amazon Cleared by UK Regulator to Buy 16 Percent Stake in Online Food Platform Deliveroo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  2. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  3. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  6. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  8. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed
  10. Nokia C3 With Octa-Core CPU, 3,040mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Cleared by UK Regulator to Buy 16 Percent Stake in Online Food Platform Deliveroo
  2. Sony Bravia X7400H 4K UHD Android TV With 55-Inch Triluminos Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. TikTok's US Strategy Defended by Parent ByteDance Founder in Letter to Staff
  4. Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 56Wh Battery Launched in India
  5. Microsoft Could Divest China Holdings, Suggests White House Trade Adviser Navarro
  6. Google Cloud Prepares for Black Friday 'Peak on Top of Peak'
  7. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 6 Start Receiving Android July 2020 OTA Update With Optimisations, Bug Fixes
  8. Twitter Error Keeps Users from Tweeting, Retweeting; Now fixed
  9. Garmin Paid a Multi-Million Dollar Ransom to Hackers After Cyberattack: Report
  10. Google Smart Speakers Spotted Listening to More Than Just Voice Commands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com