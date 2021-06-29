Technology News
Amazon Day delivery option will be available for eligible items at the time of checkout.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 June 2021 18:39 IST
Amazon Day delivery is free for Prime members

  • Amazon Day delivery option is available on the website and app
  • Amazon says this will reduce carbon emission
  • Amazon Day delivery will be eligible for most orders

Amazon Day delivery option for Prime members has been introduced allowing them to choose a weekly delivery day for all their orders in that week. This option will be available for free to Prime members alongside Amazon's regular free delivery service. Amazon Day delivery is part of the company's Shipment Zero project to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50 percent of all shipments net-zero by 2030. Amazon orders that have delivery dates past the designated Amazon Day delivery date will still take just as long.

In a statement on Tuesday, Amazon India introduced its new delivery option for Prime members called Amazon Day delivery. This new option allows Prime members choose a day of the week when they want their orders to be delivered. All orders placed throughout the week can be delivered on that particular day. This would essentially mean eligible customers will receive a single delivery at a designated day with all their orders for that week. The Amazon Day delivery will be available at checkout, along with the regular Prime deliver option.

To use this option, Amazon Prime members will have to head to checkout and instead of selecting the free Prime delivery option, choose Amazon Day delivery. It will likely be for a later date but will allow you to get whatever you order in the following days to be delivered on that date. As per the FAQ page, Amazon Day delivery option will only be present at checkout when it is applicable. Most items that are eligible for Prime delivery and are shipped by Amazon can be ordered with Amazon Day delivery option. Additionally, customers can order most items up to two days before Amazon Day delivery.

Amazon says this will reduce the number of trips the delivery executives will need to make and thus reduce carbon emissions. Amazon Day delivery option is part of Amazon's sustainability initiative to achieve its Shipment Zero goal. With this, the company's aims to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon with 50 percent of all shipments net-zero by 2030.

Amazon, Amazon Day, Amazon Day delivery, Prime members
Vineet Washington
