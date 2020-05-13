Technology News
loading

US Attorneys Seek Amazon Data on Coronavirus-Linked Worker Deaths, Infections

In a letter, the officials asked for a state-by-state breakdown of the number of Amazon workers.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2020 15:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Attorneys Seek Amazon Data on Coronavirus-Linked Worker Deaths, Infections

Amazon was asked for assurance that it won't retaliate against workers who raise safety, health concerns

Highlights
  • US officials have asked for a state-by-state breakdown of Amazon workers
  • The letter was led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
  • In a statement, Amazon said it is committed to ensuring a safe workplace

A group of 13 US attorneys general on Tuesday asked Amazon to provide data on coronavirus-related deaths and infections among its workforce, along with evidence of the company's compliance with paid sick leave laws.

In a letter, the officials asked for a state-by-state breakdown of the number of Amazon workers, including those at Whole Foods, who have been infected or died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The letter, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, was joined by states including Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The same group of attorneys general had written to the company in March asking it to improve its paid-leave policy.

On Tuesday, they asked for assurance that Amazon would not retaliate against workers who raise concerns about health and safety issues with management, the media, co-workers or relevant government agencies.

In a statement, Amazon said it is committed to ensuring a safe workplace and has implemented over 150 changes, including distributing face masks to warehouse workers.

"We'll continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world," an Amazon spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, Amazon has fired at least four workers for raising concerns about workplace safety. The company has previously said the workers were let go for violating internal company protocol.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, COronavirus, COVID 19, United States of America
Mi Router AX1800 With Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Support, Tower-Like Design Launched
Huawei Freebuds 3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India at Rs. 12,990

Related Stories

US Attorneys Seek Amazon Data on Coronavirus-Linked Worker Deaths, Infections
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi CEO Caught Posting on Social Media With an iPhone
  2. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  3. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  4. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
  6. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  7. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications, Design Details Leaked
  10. Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sees Games, Electronics Revenue Slump, Warns of Tough Year
  2. Uber Said to Approach Grubhub With Acquisition Offer
  3. US Attorneys Seek Amazon Data on Coronavirus-Linked Worker Deaths, Infections
  4. Facebook Trains AI on 'Hateful Memes'
  5. LinkedIn Launches Live Virtual Events Solution by Integrating Events and Live
  6. Google Maps Location Sharing Interface Receives a New Look on Android, iOS
  7. Vodafone Roaming Income Slumps as Coronavirus Pandemic Slashes Travel
  8. Vivo Y70s May Be the First Smartphone With the Unannounced Exynos 880 5G Chipset: Report
  9. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Brings Payload Mode, Map Changes, Combat Improvements, and More
  10. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Caught Posting on Social Media Using an iPhone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com