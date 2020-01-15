Technology News
loading

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Arrives in India as Local Traders Plan Protests

Bezos, dressed in an Indian attire, paid his regards at a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

By | Updated: 15 January 2020 09:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Arrives in India as Local Traders Plan Protests

Bezos is on a three day visit to India

Highlights
  • Jeff Bezos is expected to attend a company event in New Delhi
  • The Amazon chief is also likely to meet senior government officials
  • Retailers by the Confederation of All India Traders have planned protests

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos arrived in India on Tuesday, according to a post on his Twitter account, as thousands of small traders across 300 cities planned protests, claiming the firm is distorting local retail market.

Bezos, dressed in an Indian attire, paid his regards at a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, a video posted on Bezos' Twitter account showed.

The billionaire e-commerce magnate, who is on a three-day visit, will attend a company event in New Delhi and is also likely to meet senior government officials, sources have said.

 

 

India's antitrust chief Ashok Kumar Gupta told Reuters on Tuesday that big e-commerce companies in India should not offer deep discounts which can potentially hurt and small-scale brick and mortar retailers in India.

Hundreds and thousands of small brick-and-mortar retailers, led by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), have planned a countrywide protest against the company.

CAIT has also accused Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart of violating India's foreign investment rules. The companies have denied the allegations.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Jeff Bezos
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site

Related Stories

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Arrives in India as Local Traders Plan Protests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  3. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  4. Xiaomi Said to Patent a Smartphone With a Surround Display
  5. The 31 Best Hindi Movies on Hotstar
  6. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  8. Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth Headphones Launched in India
  9. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Arrives in India as Local Traders Plan Protests
  2. Xiaomi Patents Smartphone With a Surround Display: Report
  3. Vivo's Next Apex Concept Phone Arriving at MWC 2020
  4. Stars Need a Partner to Create Universe's Brightest Explosions, Study Claims
  5. 5 Major US Carriers Vulnerable to SIM-Swapping Tactics: Study
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site
  7. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  8. Twitter Said to Be Planning Bitcoin Payments as Tips on Its Platform
  9. MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Xiaomi India Claims It Sold Over 1 Million Devices Offline in a Single Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.