Technology News
loading

Amazon Can Be Held Liable for Third-Party Seller Products: US Appeals Court

Numerous other courts, including two federal appeals courts, have held that Amazon cannot be held liable as a seller of products from third-party vendors.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Can Be Held Liable for Third-Party Seller Products: US Appeals Court

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled against Amazon.com in a case that could expose the online retailer to lawsuits from customers who buy defective products from third-party vendors through its website.

Numerous other courts, including two federal appeals courts, have held that Amazon cannot be held liable as a seller of products from third-party vendors. The new ruling from the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, which reversed a lower court decision, appeared to be the first to buck that trend.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to selling its own inventory, Amazon allows third-party vendors to list products for sale on its website. Such vendors may store their products in Amazon's warehouses or ship them directly to customers.

Amazon earned about $11 billion (roughly Rs. 75,800 crores) in revenue from services it provided to third-party sellers for the quarter ended in March. About half of the items sold on Amazon are from third-party companies, database firm Statista reported.

Liability for defective products is generally governed by state law, and Wednesday's decision is based on the laws of Pennsylvania, where the customer, Heather Oberdorf, lives.

"It's gratifying that the 3rd Circuit agreed with our argument and recognized that the existing interpretation of product liability law in Pennsylvania was not addressing the reality, the dominance that Amazon has in the marketplace," said David Wilk, Oberdorf's lawyer.

Oberdorf sued Amazon in 2016 in a federal court in Pennsylvania, saying she was blinded in one eye when a retractable dog leash she bought through the company's website from a third-party vendor snapped and recoiled, hitting her in the face.

The Furry Gang shipped the leash directly to Oberdorf from Nevada. Neither Oberdorf nor Amazon has been able to locate any representative of the Furry Gang, which has not been active on Amazon's site since 2016, according to court papers.

In Wednesday's opinion, Circuit Judge Jane Richards Roth, writing for a 2-1 majority of a three-judge panel, said Amazon may be liable in part because its business model "enables third-party vendors to conceal themselves from the customer, leaving customers injured by defective products with no direct recourse to the third-party vendor."

The panel sent the case back to the lower court, which will have to decide whether the leash was actually defective.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
Jio, Facebook Partner to Launch 'Digital Udaan' Literacy Initiative for New Internet Users
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Can Be Held Liable for Third-Party Seller Products: US Appeals Court
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  3. HP Launches 'World's First Laser Tank' Printers in India
  4. Mi Pop 2019 Event Taking Place in India on July 17, Xiaomi Reveals
  5. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  6. Redmi 7A to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  9. Here Are Eight First Look Photos From Netflix’s The Witcher
  10. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.