Technology News
loading

Amazon Building Its Own Lab for Employee COVID-19 Tests

Amazon said it was making the move because of a shortage of tests that can confirm infections.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 April 2020 10:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Building Its Own Lab for Employee COVID-19 Tests

Amazon said it had begun "building incremental testing capacity" for the virus

Highlights
  • Amazon began the year with some 750,000 employees and is growing
  • It is believed to have had COVID-19 cases in its various warehouses
  • Amazon began temperature checks of its employees last week

Amazon is moving to create it own lab to test employees for coronavirus as the e-commerce giant struggles with safety issues amid the pandemic. The online retail leader, which began the year with some 750,000 employees and is growing, said it had begun "building incremental testing capacity" for the virus.

"A team of Amazonians with a variety of skills -- from research scientists and program managers to procurement specialists and software engineers -- have moved from their normal day jobs onto a dedicated team to work on this initiative," the company said in a blog post late Thursday.

"We have begun assembling the equipment we need to build our first lab and hope to start testing small numbers of our front line employees soon."

Amazon said it was making the move because of a shortage of tests that can confirm infections and concerns that even people without symptoms may be spreading the disease.

"We are not sure how far we will get in the relevant timeframe, but we think it's worth trying, and we stand ready to share anything we learn with others," the company said.

"If every person, including people with no symptoms, could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we are all fighting this virus. Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence."

Amazon is believed to have had COVID-19 cases in a number of its warehouses, and has seen employee protests and walkouts in several of them to press for safety improvements.

Last week, Amazon began temperature checks and distribution of masks for employees, part of a ramped up safety effort.

Temperature checks were to be rolled out across Amazon's operations networks in the US and Europe, including Whole Foods Market grocery operations.

Last month, the Seattle-based internet giant set a goal of hiring 100,000 people and investing $350 million to support employees and partners during the pandemic, which has thrust the company into the spotlight due to its extensive infrastructure and logistics.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Which Is the Best 4K Smart TV Under Rs. 30,000 in India Right Now?
US Agencies Back Revoking Ability of China Telecom to Operate in US

Related Stories

Amazon Building Its Own Lab for Employee COVID-19 Tests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  2. Which Is the Best 4K Smart TV Under Rs. 30,000 in India Right Now?
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  4. Apple, Google Partner to Enable COVID-19 Contact Tracing Tech
  5. PUBG Mobile Season 13 May Be Called Toy Playground
  6. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  8. 1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review
  9. The Best Family Movies on Streaming in India
  10. OnePlus 8 Series Design Details Confirmed Ahead of April 14 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. US Agencies Back Revoking Ability of China Telecom to Operate in US
  2. Amazon Building Its Own Lab for Employee COVID-19 Tests
  3. COVID-19: Apple, Google Partner on Contact Tracing Tech via APIs, Bluetooth
  4. Facebook Sues Indian Techie for Running Deceptive Ads, Fake News on Coronavirus
  5. PUBG Mobile Season 13 Reportedly Called Toy Playground, Royale Pass Details Leaked
  6. Apple TV+ Offering Free Access to Some Original Shows for Limited Period
  7. Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pulled From Chinese Platforms After Hong Kong Protest
  8. Sony Invests $400 Million in Chinese Video Site Bilibili
  9. iQoo Neo 3 Specifications Tipped, Expected to Launch on April 23
  10. iOS 14 May Bring New Clips Feature to Allow Users Try Out Apps Before Installing Them
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com