Technology News
loading

Amazon Expands in Brazil, Riding E-Commerce Boom Set Off by COVID-19

Amazon said it raises the number of cities where Prime customers can receive deliveries within two days to over 500 from 400.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 November 2020 10:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Expands in Brazil, Riding E-Commerce Boom Set Off by COVID-19

The expansion is Amazon's biggest since it began operating in Brazil in 2012

Highlights
  • The expansion adds 75,000 square metres of distribution space
  • Amazon said it will create 1,500 direct jobs
  • They increase the number of Amazon logistics centers in Brazil to eight

Amazon said on Monday it had opened three more logistics centers in Brazil to take advantage of the boost the COVID-19 pandemic has given to e-commerce in South America's largest economy.

The new units are already operating in the states of Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul and the capital city of Brasilia. They increase the number of Amazon logistics centers in Brazil to eight, expanding its reach to all corners of the vast country.

The expansion, which adds 75,000 square metres (807,000 square feet) of distribution space, is Amazon's biggest since it began operating in Brazil in 2012. It will create 1,500 direct jobs, the company said in a statement.

Alex Szapiro, Amazon's chief executive in Brazil, said the new centers will allow the company to immediately raise the number of cities where Amazon Prime customers can receive deliveries within two business days to over 500 from 400.

"Brazil is the country with the fastest growth in Amazon Prime subscriptions," Szapiro told Reuters, referring to the company's loyalty program, which was launched in Brazil in September last year.

In recent months, thousands of Brazilian businesses have migrated to e-commerce platforms as a result of social distancing measures and lockdown measures.

Despite the gradual easing of the measures, the migration to digital sales has continued.

Last week, MercadoLibre, Latin America's e-commerce leader, announced that its net revenue in the region soared nearly 150 percent in the third quarter, measured in local currencies.

MercadoLibre's operation in Brazil, which accounts for more than half of its total business, more than doubled.

Other companies in Brazil, including Via Varejo, GPA and Magazine Luiza, are buying up logistics startups to ride the same e-commerce wave.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Brazil
Donald Trump Will Lose Special Twitter Protections in January
Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out ‘Watch With Your Friends’ — for IPL Only

Related Stories

Amazon Expands in Brazil, Riding E-Commerce Boom Set Off by COVID-19
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Make Digital Payments via WhatsApp Pay
  2. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  3. iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max to Have Improved Ultra-Wide Camera Next Year: Kuo
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. LG W11, W31, W31+ With Octa-Core SoCs Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  8. Apple’s iPhone 12 Studio Lets You Try Out MagSafe Accessories, Virtually
  9. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Series May Have Snapdragon 875 SoC, 48-Megapixel Wide Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Micromax In 1b Pre-Booking Starts November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  2. Xiaomi Unveils a Retractable Wide-Aperture Lens Technology for Future Phones
  3. Virgin Hyperloop Hosts First Human Ride on Levitating Pod System
  4. Google Pay Get a New Multi-Coloured Icon to ‘Evolve’ and Reflect GPay’s Recent Changes
  5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 875 SoC, Tipped to Feature 48-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Camera
  6. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Rollout for OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Due to Data Wipe and Other Issues
  7. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Remaster Announced, Mass Effect 5 in ‘Early Stages’
  8. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
  9. Vivo to Unveil New OriginOS on November 18, Details Remain Unclear
  10. Need for Speed, Battlefield to Debut on PS5, Xbox Series S/X in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com