Technology News
loading

Amazon to Delay Black Friday Sale Operations to December 4 in France, Head Frederic Duval Says

France postponed Black Friday sales as shops selling non-essential goods would have to remain closed during the country's lockdown.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 November 2020 14:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon to Delay Black Friday Sale Operations to December 4 in France, Head Frederic Duval Says

Amazon said the group had agreed to halt its radio advertising campaign around pre-Black Friday sales

Highlights
  • Amazon withdrew advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France
  • France entered its second national lockdown
  • Amazon's French campaign was due to run between October 26 & November 19

Amazon France head Frederic Duval said on Thursday his group had decided to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales to December 4.

"Today we have decided to delay the date of Black Friday if this can help shopkeepers reopen before December 1. This year the Black Friday will take place on December 4," Frederic Duval told TF1 television.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had called on supermarkets and online retailers on Wednesday to postpone Black Friday that runs from November 27 to November 29, as shops selling non-essential goods would have to remain closed during the country's lockdown that is expected to last until December 1 at least.

Earlier this month, Amazon withdrew advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in the country, after the government said the campaign was unfair to small shops at time when a coronavirus lockdown has forced them to close.

France entered its second national lockdown to try to contain a surge in infections. The curbs imposed under it include the closure of non-essential stores.

A spokeswoman for Amazon said the group had agreed to halt its radio advertising campaign around pre-Black Friday sales.

Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runchaer said she had asked Amazon to suspend the campaign. It was "not at all appropriate at a time when 2,00,000 businesses will have to shut their doors," she told Europe 1 radio on Saturday.

A discount shopping day that takes place worldwide, Black Friday usually coincides with the Friday of the US Thanksgiving Weekend.

Amazon's French campaign was due to run between October 26 and November 19.

The online retailer had to shut some of its warehouses in France during the country's first lockdown this spring, after clashing with unions over sanitary conditions there.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon France, Black Friday
Twitter to Finish Delayed Fleets Rollout by November 20, Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour Says
Google Strikes Copyright Payment Deal With Some French Media Groups

Related Stories

Amazon to Delay Black Friday Sale Operations to December 4 in France, Head Frederic Duval Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  4. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  5. Poco M3 Poster Leak Tips Design Details, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch November 26, Three Models in the Offing
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Free Weekend, StreamFest
  8. AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card Now Available in India
  9. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  10. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 Get Google Assistant Support, Better SpO2 Monitoring With Fitbit OS 5.1 Update
  2. Lypertek Levi True Wireless Earphones With 6mm Dynamic Drivers, Up to 48-Hour Battery Launched in India
  3. Amazon Echo Frames Go on Sale With Improved Audio Quality, Longer Battery Life
  4. Redmi Note 9 Series Confirmed to Launch in China on November 26, Three Models in the Offing
  5. Asus Chromebox 4 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  6. EU Digital Chief Invites Tech Giants to Discuss Draft Rules That Could Curb Their Powers
  7. Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico to Be Decommissioned After 57 Years of Service
  8. Gmail for iOS Now Has a Widget to Let You Search Your Inbox, Compose New Emails Quickly
  9. Chaos Walking Trailer Sets Up Sci-Fi Adventure With Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Reveals How Sensor Shift Stabilisation Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com