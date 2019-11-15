Technology News
loading

Amazon Says 'Bias' in Pentagon Awarding $10 Billion Cloud Contract to Microsoft

Amazon said it filed a notice in US court last week signalling its intent to protest the handling of the bidding process.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 10:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Says 'Bias' in Pentagon Awarding $10 Billion Cloud Contract to Microsoft

Amazon on Thursday challenged the awarding of a $10 billion (roughly Rs. 71,800 crores) Pentagon cloud computing contract to Microsoft, alleging "unmistakable bias" in the process. The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, better known as JEDI, ultimately will see all military branches sharing information in a system boosted by artificial intelligence.

"It's critical for our country that the government and its elected leaders administer procurements objectively and in a manner that is free from political influence," a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services said.

"Numerous aspects of the JEDI evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias."

Amazon said it filed a notice in US court last week signalling its intent to protest the handling of the bidding process, which the DoD maintained was fair.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Amazon and company founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. The newspaper is among US media outlets most critical in its coverage of Trump and his administration.

The president told reporters during a news conference in July that he had asked aides to investigate the JEDI contract, citing complaints from companies that compete with Amazon.

"I'm getting tremendous complaints about the contract with the Pentagon and with Amazon. ... They're saying it wasn't competitively bid," Trump said.

"Some of the greatest companies in the world are complaining about it, having to do with Amazon and the Department of Defense, and I will be asking them to look at it very closely to see what's going on."

From leader to loser
Amazon was considered the lead contender to provide technology for JEDI, with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) dominating the cloud computing arena and the company already providing classified servers for other government outfits including the CIA.

But the Pentagon delayed awarding the hefty contract, saying the process would be reviewed by newly appointed Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was selected by Trump.

A new book on the tenure of Esper's predecessor James Mattis, written by his speechwriter Guy Snodgrass, contends that Trump told Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of the JEDI contract.

Microsoft was Amazon's only rival in the final bidding for the winner-take-all contract, despite employees urging it to drop out. The Pentagon announced it was awarding the contract to Microsoft in late October.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment late Thursday.

"AWS is uniquely experienced and qualified to provide the critical technology the US military needs, and remains committed to supporting the DoD's modernisation efforts," the Amazon spokesperson said.

'Paradigm changer'
Microsoft chief Satya Nadella and Amazon's Bezos are "laser-focused" on what has the potential to be a $100 billion (Rs. 7,20,000 crores) market for government projects, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Amazon's protest of the JEDI procurement process is not likely to change the decision, the analyst said.

"We ultimately believe this is a paradigm changer for Microsoft who will remain the lone winner," Ives said, calling Amazon's loss a "black eye" for the company and Bezos.

Microsoft should be able to beef up its cloud services with money from the major military contract, increasing the odds of beating AWS more often in a market expected to see $1 trillion in cloud spending in the coming decade, according to the analyst.

Microsoft reported that profits rose 21 percent in the recently ended quarter on the back of its thriving cloud computing business which has become a core focus for the US technology giant.

The tactic is a major switch from the way the Redmond-based company built its empire selling packaged software to computer users.

Amazon, one of the world's most valuable companies, has expanded from its origins in e-commerce to cloud services, streaming media, artificial intelligence and other ventures.

AWS accounted for nearly $9 billion in revenue in the recently-ended quarter, with growth in the cloud computing unit up 35 percent from a year ago.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Pentagon, JEDI
Huawei Kirin A1-Powered Devices to Launch in India Next Month: FreeBuds 3, Watch GT2 Expected
Alibaba Confirms Hong Kong Public Listing Worth at Least $13 Billion
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Says 'Bias' in Pentagon Awarding $10 Billion Cloud Contract to Microsoft
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Pays Homage to Original With 'Retro Razr' Skin
  4. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  5. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  6. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  7. Netflix’s House Arrest Is a Lacklustre Homebound Rom-Com
  8. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
  9. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  10. 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Improved Keyboard, Bigger Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Everything Announced at X019: Halo Reach, a New Obsidian Game, xCloud, Age of Empires IV Gameplay, Black Friday Xbox One Sales
  2. Alibaba Confirms Hong Kong Public Listing Worth at Least $13 Billion
  3. Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display to Launch in India Today: Price, Specifications, What We Know So Far
  4. Amazon Says 'Bias' in Pentagon Awarding $10 Billion Cloud Contract to Microsoft
  5. Huawei Kirin A1-Powered Devices to Launch in India Next Month: FreeBuds 3, Watch GT2 Expected
  6. Anker Launches Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Headphones With IPX5 Rating in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
  7. Google Stadia Team Unveils Claw Grip for Pixel Phones, Reveals Content and Compatibility Details
  8. Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display, Flip Phone Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Tata Sky Binge Expands Its Content Offerings, Adds Zee5 to OTT Platform Catalogue
  10. Apple Says Goodbye to 15-Inch MacBook Pro With the Launch of 16-Inch Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.