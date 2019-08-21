Amazon is offering discounts and bundled offers as a part of its two-day sale titled 'Best of Tech'. The sale brings no-cost EMI payment options along with exchange offers on recently launched tech products in the country. The Best of Tech sale on Amazon also includes Lightning Deals on select electronics and accessories. The sale will end at midnight on August 22. Amazon's Best of Tech sale includes offers on laptops, tablets, digital cameras, smartwatches, and other electronics.

As a part of the Amazon Best of Tech sale, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant film camera is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 3,298) in a Lightning Deal. The newer model, Fujifilm Mini 9, is down to Rs. 3,899 (MRP Rs. 5,530). The Fujifilm X Series X-T100 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 46,999) on Amazon for a limited period.

The Best of Tech sale on Amazon also includes Lightning Deals on several electronics accessories. The Tagg Inferno wireless earphones are selling at Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,299) while the Xmate Shot Pro 16-megapixel action camera casing is available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999).

The new Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,890) on Amazon right now. The laptop comes with a no-cost EMI payment option with major credit cards in India along with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal by another Rs. 14,600 (maximum). The laptop is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM.

If you're looking for smart wearables, the Huawei Watch GT is selling at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 20,990). Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment option on the wearable, applicable on all major credit cards. The Best of Tech sale also includes offers on graphics cards, gaming monitors, and select computer accessories. You can view all the deals here.

