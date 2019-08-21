Technology News
loading

Amazon Best of Tech Sale Brings Deals on Laptops, Wearables, Cameras, and Other Electronics

The two-day sale includes no-cost EMI options and bundled exchange offers.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 16:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Best of Tech Sale Brings Deals on Laptops, Wearables, Cameras, and Other Electronics

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon is offering a number of offers on electronics for a limited period

Highlights
  • Amazon's sale is offering discounts on select electronics
  • The 'Best of Tech' sale on Amazon will be open until midnight, August 22
  • Some recently launched products are available with no-cost EMI options

Amazon is offering discounts and bundled offers as a part of its two-day sale titled 'Best of Tech'. The sale brings no-cost EMI payment options along with exchange offers on recently launched tech products in the country. The Best of Tech sale on Amazon also includes Lightning Deals on select electronics and accessories. The sale will end at midnight on August 22. Amazon's Best of Tech sale includes offers on laptops, tablets, digital cameras, smartwatches, and other electronics.

As a part of the Amazon Best of Tech sale, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant film camera is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 3,298) in a Lightning Deal. The newer model, Fujifilm Mini 9, is down to Rs. 3,899 (MRP Rs. 5,530). The Fujifilm X Series X-T100 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 46,999) on Amazon for a limited period.

The Best of Tech sale on Amazon also includes Lightning Deals on several electronics accessories. The Tagg Inferno wireless earphones are selling at Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,299) while the Xmate Shot Pro 16-megapixel action camera casing is available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999).

The new Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,890) on Amazon right now. The laptop comes with a no-cost EMI payment option with major credit cards in India along with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal by another Rs. 14,600 (maximum). The laptop is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM.

If you're looking for smart wearables, the Huawei Watch GT is selling at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 20,990). Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment option on the wearable, applicable on all major credit cards. The Best of Tech sale also includes offers on graphics cards, gaming monitors, and select computer accessories. You can view all the deals here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Best of Tech Sale
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Enters Second Lunar Orbit: ISRO
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Best of Tech Sale Brings Deals on Laptops, Wearables, Cameras, and Other Electronics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  4. Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
  5. Amazon's Two-Day Sale Brings Deals on Tech Products in India
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  8. Realme 5 Review
  9. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. G Suite Users Start Receiving Spelling, Grammar Correction Features in Gmail
  2. Grammarly Keyboard Gets Synonym Suggestions With Update on Android and iOS
  3. Amazon Best of Tech Sale Brings Deals on Laptops, Wearables, Cameras, and Other Electronics
  4. Netflix Adds a New Section for Upcoming Titles to Its TV and Streaming Device Apps
  5. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Enters Second Lunar Orbit: ISRO
  7. Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Spotted on TENAA
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings August Security Patch, Improved Device Security, More: Report
  9. Apple TV+ Said to Support Limited Offline Viewing, Restricted Multi-Device Streaming
  10. Extraterrestrial Life in Our Solar System? NASA Confirms Europa Clipper Mission to Find Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.