Technology News
loading

Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks

Amazon is under pressure to make good on one- and two-day deliveries promised to customers who subscribe to its $119 annual Prime service.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 July 2020 13:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks

Photo Credit: Reuters/ PJ Huffstutter

One of the new Amazon trucks was seen recently operating in Chicago, according to a Reuters reporter

Highlights
  • Amazon has ordered over 2,200 Utilimaster "walk-in" delivery trucks
  • Drivers assigned to the new trucks have received training materials
  • Amazon wants to fix widespread pandemic-fuelled delivery delays

Amazon.com is launching a new fleet of bigger, boxier trucks like those favoured by rival package carriers United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx, as it fights to fix widespread pandemic-fuelled delivery delays that sent customers into the arms of competitors like Walmart.

The world's largest online retailer ordered more than 2,200 heavy-duty Utilimaster "walk-in" delivery trucks from Shyft Group, a Michigan-based specialty vehicle company, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters. The company declined to say how many of the vehicles have been sent to Amazon delivery contractors, or where they would be deployed.

Amazon is under pressure to make good on one- and two-day deliveries promised to customers who subscribe to its $119 annual Prime service. Orders for food, computers, toys and exercise equipment surged after states issued stay-at-home orders to battle the pandemic, overwhelming Amazon's network and adding days and even weeks to delivery times.

Drivers assigned to the new trucks showed Reuters training materials from Wisconsin-based safety and compliance consultancy J.J. Keller & Associates, which confirmed that Amazon is a client. The Shyft Group did not respond to requests for comment.

One of the new Amazon trucks was seen recently operating in Chicago, according to a Reuters reporter. Training is under way in the Los Angeles area, drivers said.

While Amazon purchased the vehicles last year, the branded trucks have been parked for months in locations around the United States, including in Amazon lots in New Jersey and California dairy country. The company declined to state why it waited so long to roll out the new fleet.

Drivers familiar with the new vehicles said they can carry more and bigger packages than the Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler, and Ford Motor vans Amazon contractors dispatch around the country.

Two drivers, who declined to be named for fear of retaliation, opted not to switch to the new vehicles because they are heavier and more difficult to manoeuver than Amazon vans.

Amazon came under fire last year after ProPublica, BuzzFeed, and other news outlets reported on Amazon's training practices and van accidents that resulted in injuries and deaths. Amazon said in an email Friday that van drivers must undergo training that includes two days of classroom instruction and two days of ride-alongs with experienced drivers.

Amazon suspended its upstart Amazon Shipping programme for non-Amazon packages in June to prioritise deliveries to its own customers.

Amazon declined to say whether the new fleet would be used to restart that service, which competes directly with UPS and FedEx.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, United Parcel Service, FedEx, Amazon.com
OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invites Go on Sale in India at Rs. 99 Ahead of Its July 21 Launch
Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  4. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  5. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  6. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  7. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  8. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  9. PUBG Mobile Livik Map First Impressions: Monster Truck Madness
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Finally Returns to the Market After 4 Months on July 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report
  2. Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks
  3. OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invites Go on Sale in India at Rs. 99 Ahead of Its July 21 Launch
  4. LinkedIn Sued Over Allegation It Secretly Reads Apple Users' Clipboard Content
  5. Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'
  6. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Test Universal Basic Income
  7. Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages
  8. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Plan $1 Billion Investment in India
  9. US Unveils Tariffs on France Over Digital Tax but Delays Collection
  10. Amazon Bans, Then Un-Bans TikTok From Employee Mobile Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com