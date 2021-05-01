Technology News
loading

EU Court to Rule May 12 on Amazon Appeal of Order to Pay EUR 250 Million in Back Taxes

Amazon is one of the biggest employers in Luxembourg.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 May 2021 11:42 IST
EU Court to Rule May 12 on Amazon Appeal of Order to Pay EUR 250 Million in Back Taxes

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon has its EU headquarters in Luxembourg and employs 1,500 people there

Highlights
  • Amazon's appeal of an EU order will be ruled by Europe's court on May 12
  • Luxembourg also appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court
  • Amazon in 2017 was said to be spared from payment taxes

Europe's second-highest court will rule on May 12 on Amazon.com's appeal of an EU order to pay about EUR 250 million ($300.5 million or roughly Rs. 2,226 crores) in back taxes to Luxembourg.

The European Commission in its 2017 decision said the Grand Duchy spared the US online retailer from paying taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations by allowing it to channel profits to a holding company tax-free.

Luxembourg also appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court, contending its treatment of Amazon was legal because it did not give the company a selective advantage.

Amazon has its EU headquarters in Luxembourg and employs 1,500 people there, making it one of the biggest employers in the country of half a million.

The General Court will also rule on May 12 on French utility Engie's challenge to the European Commission's 2018 order to pay back taxes of EUR 120 million (roughly Rs. 1,068 crores) to Luxembourg.

Regulators said the arrangement with Luxembourg authorities artificially reduced Engie's tax burden which meant it paid an effective corporate tax rate of 0.3 percent on certain profits in Luxembourg for about a decade.

Luxembourg also appealed the decision.

The cases are T-816/17 Luxembourg v Commission & T-318/18 Amazon EU v Commission, and T-525/18 Engie Global & T-516/18 Luxembourg v Commission.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Luxembourg
SpaceX Asked by NASA to Halt Lunar Lander Work Pending Contract Challenges
TikTok Names ByteDance CFO Shou Zi Chew as New CEO

Related Stories

EU Court to Rule May 12 on Amazon Appeal of Order to Pay EUR 250 Million in Back Taxes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  2. Ever Seen A Planet Grow? NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares Magical Image
  3. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. Oppo F11 Pro Getting Android 11-Based ColorOS 11 Update
  5. Redmi Note 10T Tipped to Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  6. ‘Disaster Girl’ Zoe Roth Turns Her Meme Into $500,000 NFT
  7. Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Google Play to Enforce Guidelines to Eliminate Misleading, Spam, or Clone Apps
  9. Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon
  10. Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion a Year by Working From Home
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Names ByteDance CFO Shou Zi Chew as New CEO
  2. EU Court to Rule May 12 on Amazon Appeal of Order to Pay EUR 250 Million in Back Taxes
  3. SpaceX Asked by NASA to Halt Lunar Lander Work Pending Contract Challenges
  4. Moto G40 Fusion to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  5. Jio Braves COVID-19 Challenges to Post 47.5 Percent Net Profit Jump to Rs. 3,508 Crores in Q4 2021
  6. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Spotify Your Library Gets New Grid Layout, Filtered Searches, More
  8. Gmail Gets ‘External’ Label to Identify Emails With Recipients From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation
  9. Instagram Live Rooms Takes on Clubhouse by Allowing Users to Switch Off Video, Sound
  10. Microsoft Updating Windows 10 With AAC Support, Fixing Rearranging Apps Issue When Using Multiple Monitors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com