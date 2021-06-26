Technology News
loading

Amazon’s AWS Acquires Encrypted Messaging App Wickr in an Undisclosed Deal

Amazon’s AWS will continue to offer Wickr services including end-to-end encrypted communications.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 26 June 2021 11:00 IST
Amazon’s AWS Acquires Encrypted Messaging App Wickr in an Undisclosed Deal

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon said it would incorporate Wicker in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division

Highlights
  • Amazon has announced the acquisition of Wickr
  • The encrypted messaging app offers "military grade" encryption
  • Amazon would boost AWS with Wickr

Amazon said Friday it was acquiring the encrypted messaging app Wickr which offers secure communications for businesses, government agencies, and individuals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Amazon said in a statement it would incorporate Wickr in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division which offers cloud computing and other services.

AWS will continue to offer Wickr services including end-to-end encrypted communications which meet certain regulatory requirements.

"The need for this type of secure communications is accelerating," said AWS vice president Stephen Schmidt

"With the move to hybrid work environments, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises and government agencies have a growing desire to protect their communications across many remote locations."

Wickr has touted its "military grade" encryption for business and government users, and was among the apps reportedly used to leak information from the White House during the Trump administration.

Other apps offering encrypted communications include Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Apple's iMessage, and foundation-operated Signal.

These apps can allow people to send messages which cannot be intercepted or read by law enforcement authorities.

The news comes following a congressional panel's approval of legislation which could limit the ability of large technology firms to acquire rivals that would limit competition.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Wickr, Amazon Web Services
Bitcoin Legalised: El Salvador Now Offers Starter Accounts Worth $30 to Promote Cryptocurrency's Use

Related Stories

Amazon’s AWS Acquires Encrypted Messaging App Wickr in an Undisclosed Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  4. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  5. Instagram Testing Ability to Let Users Post Directly From Desktop
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  8. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  9. Bitcoins Worth $3.6 Billion Vanished Along With Cryptocurrency Firm, Founders
  10. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon’s AWS Acquires Encrypted Messaging App Wickr in an Undisclosed Deal
  2. Bitcoin Legalised: El Salvador Now Offers Starter Accounts Worth $30 to Promote Cryptocurrency's Use
  3. India's Digital Database for Farmers AgriStack Piloted by Microsoft Stirs Fears About Privacy, Exclusion
  4. MSI GE76 Raider, GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptops Launched With Intel Core H-Series CPUs in India
  5. Google Assistant Gets Standalone Lock Screen Settings
  6. Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Cleared for Takeoff as Space Tourism Race Heats Up
  7. Alcatel 1 (2021), Alcatel 1L Pro With Android 11 (Go Edition), 4G Connectivity Debuts: Price, Specifications
  8. GPU Shortage in Europe May End Soon: Report
  9. Dogecoin Millionaire Glauber Contessoto Says Will 'HODL' Even After Losing Over Rs. 1 Crore in a Day
  10. Bones of 'New Type of Early Human' Found in Israel, May Shed New Light on Human Evolution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com