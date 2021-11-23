Italy's antitrust authority has fined US tech giants Amazon and Apple a total of more than EUR 200 million (roughly Rs. 1,675 crore) for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products.

Contractual provisions of a 2018 agreement between the companies meant only selected resellers were allowed to sell Apple and Beats products on Amazon, the competition watchdog said, adding that this was in violation of European Union rules.

The authority imposed a fine of EUR 68.7 million (roughly Rs. 575 crore) on Amazon and EUR 134.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,130 crore) on Apple, ordering the companies to end the restrictions to give retailers of genuine Apple and Beats products access to Amazon in a non-discriminatory manner.

Apple denied any wrongdoing and said it plans to appeal against the fine.

"To ensure our customers purchase genuine products, we work closely with our reseller partners and have dedicated teams of experts around the world who work with law enforcement, customs and merchants to ensure only genuine Apple products are being sold," it said.

An Amazon representative could not be reached for immediate comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021