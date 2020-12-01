Technology News
loading

Amazon, Apple Stay Away From New French Initiative to Set Principles for Big Tech

Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are among the 75 tech companies that have already signed up for the initiative so far.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 December 2020 10:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon, Apple Stay Away From New French Initiative to Set Principles for Big Tech

French officials said Amazon and Apple had declined to join the initiative

Highlights
  • Zuckerberg attended the "Tech for Good" summit hosted by French president
  • US and European governments have clashed over issue of taxing Big Tech
  • Apple and Amazon were notably absent from the list

US tech giants Amazon and Apple have not signed up to a new French initiative to get global tech companies to publicly commit to principles including paying their fair share of taxes, government officials said on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought for the past three years to cajole tech giants into collaborating with governments on a series of global challenges such as fighting hate speech online, preserving privacy or contributing to state coffers.

Amid a public outcry about technology groups' good fortunes during the coronavirus pandemic this year, Macron's advisers said on Monday that the president had asked tech companies to sign up to a new initiative called "Tech for Good Call" underlining principles for the post-COVID world.

The French government released a list of 75 executives of tech companies that had signed up to the initiative so far, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft President Brad Smith. Apple and Amazon were notably absent from the list.

Apple declined to comment, but French officials said talks with the group were ongoing and they could still join the initiative, details of which will be published officially by Tuesday. A representative for Amazon, which French officials said had declined to join the initiative, did not return a request for comment.

"The goal is also to... observe objectively those who decide to play ball and align their interest with individuals and societies and those who stay out of this joint movement," a presidential adviser told a press briefing.

Leading tech executives such as Facebook's Zuckerberg attended the so-called "Tech for Good" summit hosted by the French president at the Elysee Palace in 2018, which gave birth to working groups on issues that have become sources of tension between governments and "Big Tech".

The new initiative is not legally binding, but French officials said Macron will use it as a tool to influence upcoming negotiations at global forums on regulating Big Tech.

The US and European governments have clashed over the issue of taxing Big Tech during talks at the OECD.

Signatories to the "Tech for Good Call" commit to "contribute fairly to the taxes in countries where (they) operate"; prevent the dissemination of "child sexual abuse material, terrorist or extreme violence online contents"; and "support the ecological transition", among other things.

© Thomson Reuters 2020
 

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook
Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer

Related Stories

Amazon, Apple Stay Away From New French Initiative to Set Principles for Big Tech
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  2. Spotify Is Reportedly Testing Stories With Playlists, Artists
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  6. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  7. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
  8. Google, Microsoft Improving Dark Mode on Chrome Browser
  9. Airtel Offering 5GB Free Data to New Customers: Report
  10. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Google Becoming 'Human Rights-Free Zones' in Vietnam: Amnesty International
  2. Amazon, Apple Stay Away From New French Initiative to Set Principles for Big Tech
  3. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  4. Bitcoin Jumps to All-Time High of Over $19,800 Amid Increased Demand
  5. Realme Patents Smartphone With Oval-Shaped Rear Camera Module, Hole-Punch Display: Report
  6. Google Chrome Getting Dark Mode Improvements to Deliver a Complete Dark Experience
  7. PlayStation 5 Owners Banned for Selling Access to PS Plus Collection to PlayStation 4 Owners: Report
  8. Apple Fined 10 Million Euros in Italy for ‘Misleading’ iPhone Claims
  9. OnePlus 65W Fast Charger Expected to Pack With OnePlus Nord SE Receives TUV Certification: Report
  10. Airtel Is Reportedly Offering 5GB Free Data to New 4G Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com