Technology News
loading

Amazon Faces EU Antitrust Charges Over Misuse of Data From Vendors

Amazon is accused of using vendor data to help decide which new products of its own to launch and how to price and market them.

By Associated Press | Updated: 11 November 2020 11:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Faces EU Antitrust Charges Over Misuse of Data From Vendors

Amazon's fine could amount to as much as $28 billion, based on its 2019 earnings

Highlights
  • EU investigation found Amazon is accessing data from other vendors
  • Amazon faces a possible fine of up to 10 percent of its annual revenue
  • The second investigation by EU excludes Italy

European Union regulators filed antitrust charges Tuesday against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using its access to data from companies that sell products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.

The charges, filed two years after the bloc's antitrust enforcer began looking into the company, are the latest effort by European regulators to curb the power of big technology companies. Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner in charge of competition issues, has slapped Google with antitrust fines totaling nearly $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,200 crores) and opened twin antitrust investigations this summer into Apple. The EU's executive Commission also opened a second investigation Tuesday into whether Amazon favours product offers and merchants that use its own logistics and delivery system.

While the US initially criticised the EU for targeting American companies, it has more recently started taking a tougher line on big tech as well, suing Google this year for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising.

The EU investigation found that Amazon is accessing and analysing real-time data from other vendors that sell goods on its platform to help it decide which new products of its own to launch and how to price and market them. That "appears to distort genuine competition," Vestager said.

Investigators focused on that practice in France and Germany, the company's two biggest markets in the EU, but Vestager didn't give specific examples of merchants affected by Amazon's behaviour.

The stakes have risen for retailers as many European countries have shut nonessential shops temporarily to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic, pushing more shopping online, where Amazon is a major presence.

Amazon faces a possible fine of up to 10 percent of its annual worldwide revenue. That could amount to as much as $28 billion (roughly Rs. 207,800 crores), based on its 2019 earnings. The Seattle-based company rejected the accusations.

“We disagree with the preliminary assertions of the European Commission and will continue to make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts,” the company said in a statement, adding that it represents less than 1 percent of the global retail market and that there are bigger retailers in every country where it operates. Under EU rules, it can reply to the charges in writing and present its case in an oral hearing.

It could still be a while before a final decision as there are no deadlines for bringing an EU antitrust case to an end.

Vestager said that an analysis of millions of transactions and products listed on Amazon's site found that “very granular, real-time business data" on third-party product listings and transactions was fed into algorithms for Amazon's retail business that decide which new products to launch, their price and supplier.

Ordinary retailers take risks when they invest heavily to find new products, bring them to market and decide how much to sell them for, Vestager said.

“Our concern is that Amazon can avoid some of those risks by using the data it has access to," she told reporters at a briefing in Brussels.

The preliminary conclusion, she said, is that by using the data Amazon can focus on the best-selling products, “and this marginalises third-party sellers and caps their ability to grow.”

The EU's second investigation will look at the criteria Amazon uses to decide which seller's product gets chosen for the “buy box" and for its Prime membership service, and whether that means they get preferential treatment by the company's logistics and delivery services.

The "buy box" lets shoppers add items directly to their shopping baskets. It features a single seller's product even though multiple merchants might offer the item.

The second investigation excludes Italy because the country's competition watchdog has already launched a similar probe last year.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Margarethe Vestager, Amazon, Google, antitrust, Apple
Amazon Takes Down Underwear, Doormat Listings With Hindu Symbols After India Backlash
Spotify to Buy Advertisement Firm Megaphone in $235-Million Deal to Monetise Podcasts

Related Stories

Amazon Faces EU Antitrust Charges Over Misuse of Data From Vendors
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  2. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  3. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Curved Edges Instead of Slider Design
  4. Samsung Sero Rotating 4K QLED TV Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  6. Realme 7 5G May Launch as a Rebranded Realme V5
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Surface Online
  8. Oppo Watch Review
  9. World Cricket Championship 3 Now Available for Android, iOS
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition Smartwatch With 6-Day Battery Life, Health Monitoring Features Launched in India
  2. Amazon Accuses Future Group of Insider Trading in New Push to Block Reliance Deal
  3. Garmin Brings Pregnancy Tracking to Its Wearables, Offers Kegel Reminders and Weight Gain Recommendations
  4. iPhone SE 2021 Will Not Arrive in the First Half of Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Samsung Sero Rotating 4K QLED TV Launched in India, Designed for Easy Social Media Browsing
  6. Realme 7 5G Price, Specifications Leaked by Tipsters; Spotted on Thailand’s Certification Site
  7. Google Maps Timeline Getting a New Trips Tab on Android, Shows a Summary of Past Vacations
  8. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix Renews Superhero Series, Production Begins Early 2021
  9. Epic Games Gets Apple’s Theft Claim Knocked Out of Fortnite Fight
  10. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by the Government
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com