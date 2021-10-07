Amazon today announced Prime Fridays, special offers every Friday for Amazon Prime members through the duration of the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon's annual sale started on October 2 this year, and like previous years, is expected to carry on until Diwali, which is on November 4 this year. From October 8, Prime Fridays will start, with special offers and deals once every week. In the announcement, Amazon said that Prime members will get special offers, with savings and additional benefits across categories, and launches on Prime Video and Prime Music, through the month-long festive sale.

According to Amazon, there will be special offers on smartphones, consumer Electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. This will include coupons offering an extra Rs. 1,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, an additional Rs. 2,500 off with HDFC bank cards on the iQOO Z3 5G. And another huge deal is Rs. 3,000 off, and six-months of free screen replacement, on the Redmi Note 10S.

Amazon will also have special offers including coupons on televisions, additional discounts on laptops, and smartwatches. It is also giving an extra discount on Microsoft Xbox consoles. But the biggest deals are possibly on Amazon's devices — both the Echo and the Fire TV lines, including the lowest ever price on the Echo Dot, and an extra discount on the Echo Dot plus Fire TV Stick combo.

Beyond that, Amazon also said that users will get to access to new releases and trailers on Prime Video, including the second edition of stand-up comedy series “One Mic Stand', Emraan Hashmi starrer supernatural-horror movie 'Dybbuk', Kannada movie 'Rathnan Prapancha', and international titles including documentary 'Justin Bieber: Our World', teen horror drama series 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', special series 'Maradona: Blessed Dream' and Dev Patel-starrer 'The Green Knight'.