Technology News
loading

Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers for Prime Members Every Friday

Amazon Prime Fridays will have special deals every Friday during the Great Indian Festival sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2021 18:49 IST
Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers for Prime Members Every Friday

Photo Credit: Amazon

Prime Fridays during the Great Indian Festival Sale start from October 8

Highlights
  • Amazon has launched Prime Fridays for the Great Indian Festival sale
  • It will offer special deals every Friday throughout the sale
  • Prime Fridays starts from October 8

Amazon today announced Prime Fridays, special offers every Friday for Amazon Prime members through the duration of the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon's annual sale started on October 2 this year, and like previous years, is expected to carry on until Diwali, which is on November 4 this year. From October 8, Prime Fridays will start, with special offers and deals once every week. In the announcement, Amazon said that Prime members will get special offers, with savings and additional benefits across categories, and launches on Prime Video and Prime Music, through the month-long festive sale.

According to Amazon, there will be special offers on smartphones, consumer Electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. This will include coupons offering an extra Rs. 1,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, an additional Rs. 2,500 off with HDFC bank cards on the iQOO Z3 5G. And another huge deal is Rs. 3,000 off, and six-months of free screen replacement, on the Redmi Note 10S.

Amazon will also have special offers including coupons on televisions, additional discounts on laptops, and smartwatches. It is also giving an extra discount on Microsoft Xbox consoles. But the biggest deals are possibly on Amazon's devices — both the Echo and the Fire TV lines, including the lowest ever price on the Echo Dot, and an extra discount on the Echo Dot plus Fire TV Stick combo.

Beyond that, Amazon also said that users will get to access to new releases and trailers on Prime Video, including the second edition of stand-up comedy series “One Mic Stand', Emraan Hashmi starrer supernatural-horror movie 'Dybbuk', Kannada movie 'Rathnan Prapancha', and international titles including documentary 'Justin Bieber: Our World', teen horror drama series 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', special series 'Maradona: Blessed Dream' and Dev Patel-starrer 'The Green Knight'.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2021
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moto E40 India Launch Set for October 12, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers for Prime Members Every Friday
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Cricket 22 Release Date, India Price Announced
  3. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  4. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  5. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  6. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Now Official
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  10. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement
  2. Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers for Prime Members Every Friday
  3. Moto E40 India Launch Set for October 12, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  4. Google Maps Brings Eco-Friendly Routes, Lite Navigation for Cyclists, More Features to Reduce Carbon Footprint
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch by November, Spotted on IMEI Database: Report
  6. Apple App Store Payment Rules Anti-Competitive, Dutch Watchdog Said to Have Found
  7. Twitch Says Breach Due to Server Configuration Change, User Logins and Payment Information Not Exposed
  8. Snapchat's New Tool to Educate Users on Drug Dangers Following Fentanyl Deaths in US
  9. Tesla Car Owner Wants Way Out of Loud and Annoying Autopilot, Full Self-Driving Chimes
  10. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch, New Nest Speakers Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 6 Series on October 19
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com