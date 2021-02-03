Technology News
loading

Andy Jassy: How Amazon’s Incoming CEO Ushered in Cloud Computing Boom

Jassy heads Amazon Web Services, that has reshaped how companies buy technology.

By Matt Day, Bloomberg | Updated: 3 February 2021 12:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Andy Jassy: How Amazon’s Incoming CEO Ushered in Cloud Computing Boom

Whether by nature or that experience as Bezos's “shadow,” Jassy is uncannily similar to his boss

Highlights
  • Jassy has led AWS since before launch of its first major services in 2006
  • Jassy joined Amazon in 1997, after attending Harvard Business School
  • Raised in the New York City area, he remains an avid New York sports fan

Incoming Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy cuts a low profile outside of the wonky world of cloud computing. But for much of the last decade he's been arguably the most important person in the tech industry.

The unit he leads, Amazon Web Services, has reshaped how companies buy technology, by simplifying computing services into their component pieces and offering them essentially for rent over the internet. The business was initially dismissed by enterprise software giants like Oracle before that company and others quickly sought to emulate elements of AWS's strategy.

In the same earnings report in which Amazon said Jassy, 53, would succeed Jeff Bezos later this year, the company reported that AWS pulled in $12.7 billion (roughly Rs. 92,600 crores) in sales in the fourth quarter, making the unit a $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3,64,600 crores) business on an annual basis.

“Andy brings the first principles thinking that has always been a part of what's made Amazon successful - deeply trying to understand the end customer, creating building blocks by which other people can build and than being good at rapidly iterating,” said Matt McIlwain, a managing director with Madrona Venture Group in Seattle, who has closely tracked Amazon's rise. “He watched how Jeff approached problems. That's very important because there a lot of things that are deeply embedded in the culture of Amazon.”

Jassy has led AWS since before the launch of its first major services in 2006. Cloud computing was not a natural area for Amazon, then almost exclusively an online retail company. But Amazon's expertise in creating digital systems and running its own sometimes-cumbersome technology, gave Bezos, Jassy and other executives confidence that they could come up with an answer to problems confounding other big corporate technology buyers.

AWS's early customers were primarily startups, and Amazon built the business through trial and error quietly, tucking the unit into a catchall category in financial results. By the time Amazon disclosed the unit's revenue in 2015, AWS was already on its way toward unseating business technology incumbents. Researcher Gartner Inc. estimates Amazon had a 45 percent market share in infrastructure as a service as of 2019, its most recent data.

Jassy was named CEO of AWS in a reorganisation that gave longtime logistics and retail executive Jeff Wilke oversight of Amazon's retail unit. When Wilke announced his retirement last year, Jassy became Bezos's obvious successor.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997, after attending Harvard Business School. Early in his career, he served as the first technical adviser to Bezos, a sort of chief of staff role that had him sitting in on all of the top executive's meetings and providing counsel on a wide range of issues.

Whether by nature or that experience as Bezos's “shadow,” Jassy is uncannily similar to his boss, current and former colleagues say. He has instituted Amazon's preference for rigorous data-driven decision-making throughout AWS and has been known to intervene in meetings when executives go on tangents unrelated to pleasing the customer. Colleagues say he's precise and can recall small details from long-ago meetings.

Jassy is also known as an occasional micromanager on projects close to his heart, another trait he has in common with Bezos. His challenge as CEO will be to understand the consumer and logistics parts of the business as well as he knows AWS.

Jassy over the years has shown a passion for social and philanthropic issues not often associated with Amazon's sometimes single-minded founding CEO. He has long devoted time to a Seattle nonprofit that helps low-income students get into top schools. As homelessness became an all-consuming issue in Amazon's hometown, Jassy quietly joined the company's local city council member in walking the city during the one-night count designed to tally the scale of the crisis.

Raised in the New York City area, he remains an avid New York sports fan, and holds a minority stake in the Seattle Kraken expansion National Hockey League team.

- With assistance from Dina Bass.
© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Andy Jassy, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Jeff Bezos
Amazon to Pay $61.7 Million to Settle Charges It Withheld From Independent Delivery Drivers
PUBG Fans Review Bomb FAU-G, but It Remains the Top Free Game in India

Related Stories

Andy Jassy: How Amazon’s Incoming CEO Ushered in Cloud Computing Boom
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  6. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  7. Google Meet Getting Green Room-Like Feature to Check Settings Before Calls
  8. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  9. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers
  2. Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Raises Outlook Amid Home Entertainment Boom, but Struggles to Build More PlayStation 5 Consoles
  4. Farmers’ Protest: Twitter Gets Government Notice on Farmer Genocide Hashtags; Said to Face Penal Action
  5. Adobe Acrobat Adds Multiple Useful Tools for PDFs on Web; Users Can Now Add Passwords, Merge or Split Files
  6. Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos
  7. Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon
  8. iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim
  9. Tencent Fires 100 Employees Over Embezzlement and Bribery, Blacklists 37 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign
  10. Uber to Buy Alcohol Delivery Startup Drizly for $1.1 Billion, Will Be Integrated With Uber Eats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com