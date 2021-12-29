Technology News
loading

Amazon Alexa ‘Challenges’ 10-Year-Old Girl to Touch Penny to Exposed Prongs of Live Plug

After the girl’s mother described the incident on social media, Amazon said it has fixed the error.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 December 2021 11:41 IST
Amazon Alexa ‘Challenges’ 10-Year-Old Girl to Touch Penny to Exposed Prongs of Live Plug

Amazon Alexa smart speakers are very popular among children

Highlights
  • Alexa picked up the dangerous challenge off the Web
  • It had been doing the rounds on TikTok
  • The child's mother tweeted a screenshot of it

Amazon is facing a lot of flak on social media after its voice assistant Alexa suggested a potentially life-threatening “challenge” to a 10-year-old girl. The girl had asked Alexa to suggest a challenge to her to do and the smart speaker asked her to touch the live prongs of a half-inserted plug. Alexa instructed the young girl to plug in a phone charger halfway into a power outlet and then place a coin on the exposed prongs. The incident has triggered distress and alarm on social media after the girl's mother, Kristin Livdahl, shared what happened on Twitter.

The dangerous activity Alexa via an Echo smart speaker suggested to the girl is known as the “penny challenge” or the “outlet challenge” and it began circulating on social media platforms, including TikTok, about a year ago. Coins are made up of metals that are good conductors of electricity. Inserting them into a live socket can cause electric shocks, fires, and damage to people and property. Amazon said it has fixed the “error” after the company came to know about the incident.

Many users expressed their shock and anger at how the smart speaker set the girl up to a dangerous activity, with some questioning the evolution of technology behind it.

Another pointed out that Alexa ironically left out the part in the article it referenced to for the “challenge” that warned parents about this viral activity.

Another user questioned the necessity of such a “surveillance tool” in the house.

Livdahl, the mother, said her daughter wanted to try some physical challenges that they previously learned on YouTube but the weather was bad outside and the girl wanted another one to do inside their home. Alexa then suggested the challenge it had “found on the Web', the mother added.

Following the episode, Amazon told BBC in a statement that it had updated Alexa to stop the voice assistant from recommending such activity in the future, saying “customer trust is at the centre of everything we do". "As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it," Amazon said in the statement.

The girl's mother, too, tweeted yesterday saying that the challenge was no longer working.

In another tweet, Livdahl said that this incident made her “go through Internet safety and not trusting things you read without research and verification again”.

As far as this incident is concerned, the girl's mother was there to intervene right away. But we can only imagine the damage that would have been caused if a parent or guardian wasn't present.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, Alexa Routines, Voice Assistant
High-End Gaming Smartphones You Can Buy Right Now
US Lawsuit Claiming Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Overcharged Advertisers Dismissed

Related Stories

Amazon Alexa ‘Challenges’ 10-Year-Old Girl to Touch Penny to Exposed Prongs of Live Plug
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  3. OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  5. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Charging Launched in India
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 Premium Smartwatch, Xiaomi Buds 3 ANC Earbuds Launched
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A16K India Launch Tipped for January, Specifications Said to Include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  2. iQoo 9 Series to Sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, VC Three-Dimensional Heat Dissipation System
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Teased to Offer Improved Thermal Management, GT Mode 3.0
  4. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 11S Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Realme Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand Globally in Q3 2021: Counterpoint Research
  7. Tecno Spark Go 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Investors Duped of $1 Million via Bogus MetaMask Token, Scam Classified as Honeypot and Rug Pull
  9. OnePlus 8T Receiving OxygenOS Update With December 2021 Security Patch, App Fixes
  10. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com