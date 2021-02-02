Technology News
loading
  • Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI Programme Launched to Offer Easy Smartphone Upgrades to Prime Members

Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI Programme Launched to Offer Easy Smartphone Upgrades to Prime Members

The new programme by Amazon takes on Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Plan that the latter brought last year in collaboration with Samsung.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 February 2021 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon is allowing customers to increase their monthly instalment tenure through the new programme

Highlights
  • Amazon's new programme is for select phone models
  • It is aimed at reducing the monthly instalment burden for Prime members
  • Amazon is offering ability to have up to 12 months of EMIs

Amazon on Tuesday launched a new programme for Prime members that allows them to purchase a new smartphone at lower monthly instalments by increasing the tenure. Called ‘Advantage No Cost EMI', the programme is currently limited for Prime members making payments through an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant claimed that Prime members can reduce the monthly EMIs on smartphone purchases by 50 percent with the new programme. It can be considered as a competitive move against Flipkart that also has its Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan exclusively for select Samsung phones.

As per the official details provided through a press statement, the ‘Advantage No Cost EMI' programme sits alongside existing no-cost EMI benefits on select smartphones. It is essentially aimed at reducing the monthly instalment burden on customers purchasing a new smartphone.

The programme doesn't bring any new discounts but simply allows Amazon Prime members to extend the tenure of their instalments and reduce the monthly payable sum by up to 50 percent. So, for instance, if you were to pay Rs. 5,000 a month for six months to get a smartphone, the 'Advantage No Cost EMI' programme lets you change it to Rs. 2,500 a month for 12 months.

To avail the option of an increased tenure, you can click on the EMI options available on the product page of any eligible smartphones listed on Amazon. This will give you the option to increase the tenure of your no-cost EMI purchase up to 12 months.

Amazon has brought the Advantage No Cost EMI programme specifically for select smartphones. These include iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Oppo A15, and Oppo Find X2 Pro, among others.

The new move by Amazon could persuade Indian consumers to stretch their budget for a preferred smartphone.

Flipkart doesn't have a similar EMI programme for its Flipkart Plus members. Instead, it launched a Smart Upgrade Plan in partnership with Samsung in October last year that offered a buy-back discount for Samsung smartphone upgrades through credit and debit card EMI transactions. The Walmart-owned company claims that customers availing the Smart Upgrade Plan would be able to get a new smartphone by paying 70 percent of its price.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
