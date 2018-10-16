NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Adds 5 Indian Languages to Kindle Direct Publishing

, 16 October 2018
Amazon on Tuesday announced that it has added five Indian languages to Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), which is the e-commerce giant's eBook publishing unit.

KDP is a free service that allows authors to get fast-market, keep control of their books' rights, and set their own prices, while earning a royalty of up to 70 percent on the sale of their eBooks.

With the five Indian languages, authors would be able to self-publish their eBooks in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam, the company said in a statement.

"We launched Indian language eBooks in 2016 and with the addition of more languages to KDP we will offer readers a wider selection of titles," said Sanjeev Jha, Director of Kindle Content in India.

Amazon has also added Indian languages to Kindle Unlimited, the subscription service that allows customers to read from over one million Kindle eBooks, with plans starting from Rs. 150 per month.

The service has been available for English authors in India since 2012.

Kindle Direct Publishing was launched by Amazon in November 2007.

