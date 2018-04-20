Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Alibaba Said to Acquire Chipmaker Hangzhou C-SKY to Aid Internet of Things Business

 
, 20 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Alibaba Said to Acquire Chipmaker Hangzhou C-SKY to Aid Internet of Things Business

E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) business, underscoring its commitment to the chip industry, an Alibaba spokeswoman said on Friday.

The announcement comes days after the United States banned American firms from selling chips and other components to Chinese telecoms company ZTE Corp for seven years, a move that rekindled discussion in China about the need for self-sufficient tech supply chains.

Senior Chinese officials held meetings this week with industry bodies, regulators and the country's powerful chip fund about speeding up already aggressive plans for the sector in the wake of the ZTE ban, two people with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

"Alibaba aims to empower different industries through our cloud-based IoT solutions, in which chips play a significant role," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The acquisition of Hangzhou C-SKY Microsystems, a leading Chinese supplier of embedded CPU cores, underlines our commitment to driving the development of the chip industry," she said, referring to central processing units.

Alibaba did not disclose the terms of the acquisition - the firm's first involving a chipmaker.

The Chinese e-commerce giant had previously invested in Hangzhou C-SKY Microsystems and was now taking its stake to 100 percent, in line with an interest in the chip industry articulated late last year, said a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified as the matter was private.

The person did not believe the acquisition was connected to current trade tensions between China and the United States involving tit-for-tat tariffs.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Alibaba, ZTE, US, IoT, AI
As Doors Close in the US, Huawei Sets Its Sights on Europe
Lava Opens Its First All-Women Operated Service Centre in India
Best AC deals
Alibaba Said to Acquire Chipmaker Hangzhou C-SKY to Aid Internet of Things Business
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6X Selfie Photo Capabilities Teased Ahead of April 25 Launch
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched
  3. OnePlus 6 Mockup Concept Video Based on Leaks Surfaces Online
  4. Moto E5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi Y1
  5. God of War Story and Ending Explained - What Happened
  6. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Pre-Orders Now Open in India
  7. Vodafone Launches Rs. 255 Recharge Pack With 2GB Data Per Day
  8. Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the Difference?
  9. Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
  10. iPad (2018) Now Available to Buy in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.