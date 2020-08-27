Technology News
loading

Alibaba Said to Put India Investment Plan on Hold Amid China Tensions

Alibaba will not put in fresh funds to expand its investments in India for at least six months, sources say.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 August 2020 10:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alibaba Said to Put India Investment Plan on Hold Amid China Tensions

Alibaba has fuelled the growth of several Indian start-ups including Zomato and Paytm

Highlights
  • Alibaba fuelled the growth of Indian start-ups including Zomato & Paytm
  • Alibaba will not put in fresh funds to expand its investments in India
  • There are no plans to reduce its stakes or exit investments

China's Alibaba Group has put on hold plans to invest in Indian companies, two sources aware of the plans told Reuters, amid souring business relations and rising political tension between the two nations after a clash on their Himalayan border.

Alibaba, which has fuelled the growth of several Indian start-ups, will not put in fresh funds to expand its investments in the country for at least six months, the sources said.

However, there are no plans to reduce its stakes or exit investments, they added. The sources declined to be identified as the talks are private.

Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese conglomerate and its affiliates Alibaba Capital Partners and Ant Group have invested more than $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,854 crores) in Indian companies since 2015 and participated in funding rounds of at least another $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 13,368 crores), according to data from PitchBook, which tracks private market financing.

Hitting the brakes could slow fundraising plans for some of Alibaba's investee companies in India, which include payments platform Paytm, restaurant aggregator and food delivery service Zomato, and e-grocer BigBasket.

Ant Group, which is preparing for an IPO, on Tuesday called out the challenges it faces in India.

In its IPO filing, Ant said a change in foreign investment rules in India had led to a "further evaluation of the timing" of its additional investment in Zomato.

Ant also said it counted Paytm owner One97, in which it has a 30 percent stake, as an associate or joint venture partner over which it has "significant influence".

India, in April, put investments from China and other bordering countries under greater scrutiny to prevent opportunistic takeovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a border clash in June, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, escalated tensions, and India imposed stricter curbs on Chinese goods and businesses amid calls for boycotts.

"Alibaba and a few others have put on hold their India investment plans for six months and they are hoping that things would cool off a bit after that," said one of the sources.

"No one is planning to put their stakes in Indian ventures on the block given the market condition and the fact that there aren't many buyers," the person said.

Indian start-ups are heavily funded by Chinese investors such as Alibaba and Tencent. Bankers have previously said they were looking to bolster their presence in the country with an aim to grow their revenues outside China.

There is a lot of interest from European and US-based investors to fill the gap left by the Chinese, said Arjun Sinha, partner at Indian law firm, AP & Partners.

"Deal making, however, may take slightly longer as these will be new relationships as opposed to further funding rounds," said Sinha.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, India-China border dispute, Alibaba India
OnePlus Buds Review

Related Stories

Alibaba Said to Put India Investment Plan on Hold Amid China Tensions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  3. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  4. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  5. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  6. OnePlus Buds Review
  7. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Debut With Flip Camera, 30W Charging
  8. OnePlus Bringing Floating Window Option to Gaming Mode on OxygenOS
  9. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces on the Web With Pricing Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Said to Put India Investment Plan on Hold Amid China Tensions
  2. Xiaomi Posts Revenue Growth in Pandemic-Hit Second Quarter
  3. Realme C15 to Go on Its First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Earbuds Patent Suggests Design Similar to AirPods Pro: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A12 to Launch With 64GB Storage Variant as Well as 32GB: Report
  7. Google Play Found to Have 23 ‘Fleeceware’ Apps Luring Customers Into Paying Exorbitant Subscription: Sophos
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s to Be Available Once Again on Amazon.in, Samsung Shop From Thursday: Price in India, Specifications
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Lite With Helio P95 SoC, Oppo CPH2135 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  10. Amazon Faces New Antitrust Challenge From Indian Online Sellers, Legal Documents Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com