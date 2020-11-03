Technology News
loading

Alibaba Looking to Invest in Online Fashion Retailer Farfetch: Report

Alibaba and Farfetch are also in talks to create a Chinese joint venture.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 November 2020 11:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alibaba Looking to Invest in Online Fashion Retailer Farfetch: Report

Terms of current and past deals with Tencent and JD would not prevent Alibaba from investing in Farfetch

Highlights
  • Shares of Farfetch jumped about 16 percent following the news
  • Farfetch counts Alibaba's competitors JD and Tencent among its investors
  • Richemont has teamed up with Alibaba to create mobile applications

Alibaba is in advanced talks to invest nearly $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,200 crores) in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of London-based Farfetch jumped about 16 percent to $32.59 (roughly Rs. 2,400) following the news.

The two companies are also in talks to create a Chinese joint venture, the report said, adding that Cartier-owner Richemont, that has teamed up with Alibaba to create mobile applications, is also considering investing in Farfetch alongside the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Both Farfetch and Alibaba were not immediately available for a comment.

Farfetch, which counts Alibaba's competitors JD and Tencent among its investors, has been betting on China's burgeoning online luxury goods world. Chinese consumers make up a third of luxury goods purchases worldwide.

Terms of the current and past deals with Tencent and JD would not prevent Alibaba from investing in Farfetch, the Information said, citing a source.

Earlier last month, Alibaba said it will invest $3.6 billion (roughly Rs. 264,24 crores) to boost its stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art, gaining further ground in China's retail market.

Alibaba is hoping to further leverage its digital presence to support Sun Art's 481 hypermarkets and three mid-size supermarkets in China. The move comes as the company steadily expands its presence in China's offline retail sector, as growth in traditional e-commerce slows. Alibaba is taking the stake from Auchan Retail International SA, the French multinational that launched two of China's largest supermarket chains.

Alibaba, which already owned 21 percent of Sun Art through a unit, will raise its stake to around 72 percent through the acquisition of a similar stake in A-RT Retail Holdings, who owns 51 percent of Sun Art.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba
TikTok Signs Deal With Sony Music to Expand Music Library
Apple TV App Out on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One on November 10

Related Stories

Alibaba Looking to Invest in Online Fashion Retailer Farfetch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  2. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  3. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  5. Apple May Bring New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models at November 10 Event
  6. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
  7. Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Have Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display
  8. How Micromax Plans to Make a Comeback in India With In
  9. Honor V40 Series Specifications Tipped, May Launch in December
  10. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Discloses Targeted Exploit Found in Windows That Gave Hackers Administrator Access to System
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE Revealed on Company Site Ahead of Official Confirmation
  3. Samsung Highlights Upcoming One UI 3.0 Features, Could Begin Rollout This Month
  4. Motorola Moto G10 Play Alleged Specifications, Design Leaked in Renders
  5. Apple TV App Out on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One on November 10
  6. Alibaba Looking to Invest in Online Fashion Retailer Farfetch: Report
  7. TikTok Signs Deal With Sony Music to Expand Music Library
  8. Fortnite Will Support 4K 60fps on PS5, Xbox Series X, 1080p 60fps on Series S From Day 1
  9. Nokia Faces Setback in German Patent Battle With Lenovo
  10. Apple Event on November 10: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models Based on Apple Silicon Reported to Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com