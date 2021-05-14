Technology News
loading

Alibaba Pushed to First Operating Loss Since Going Public Due to China Anti-Monopoly Fine

Alibaba's US-listed shares have fallen more than 30 percent since hitting a record high in late October.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 May 2021 11:17 IST
Alibaba Pushed to First Operating Loss Since Going Public Due to China Anti-Monopoly Fine

Alibaba forecast revenue of CNY 930 billion (roughly Rs. 10,59,000 crores) for year ending March 2022

Highlights
  • Core commerce revenue rose 72 percent
  • It was due to a top customer with a "sizeable presence outside of China"
  • Alibaba's US listed shares have fallen more than 30 percent

China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group on Thursday posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to a record anti-monopoly fine by the country's market regulator.

Its US-listed shares fell nearly 3 percent in choppy trading, even as the company forecast strong 2022 revenue, betting that the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.

The outlook, however, was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown in China that led to the suspension of a $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,77,000 crores) IPO of its affiliate Ant Group and a $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 20,540 crores) fine in April for anti-competitive business practices.

The fine led to a CNY 7.66 billion (roughly Rs. 8,720 crores) operating loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

"The Penalty Decision motivated us to reflect on the relationship between a platform economy and society, as well as our social responsibilities and commitments," Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in an earnings call.

Alibaba forecast annual revenue of CNY 930 billion (roughly Rs. 10,59,000 crores) for the year ending March 2022, above expectation of CNY 928.25 billion (roughly Rs. 10,57,000 crores).

Core commerce revenue rose 72 percent to CNY 161.37 billion (roughly Rs. 1,83,800 crores) in the fourth quarter. But growth at its cloud computing unit slowed to 37 percent to CNY 16.8 billion (roughly Rs. 19,140 crores) from 58 percent a year earlier, its weakest since at least 2016.

Alibaba said it was due to a top customer with a "sizeable presence outside of China" ending its business for "non-product related reasons."

Overall revenue rose to CNY 187.4 billion (roughly Rs. 2,13,420 crores) in the fourth quarter, topping a Refinitiv forecast of CNY 180.41 billion (roughly Rs. 2,05,500 crores).

Alibaba's US listed shares have fallen more than 30 percent since hitting a record high in late October when its founder Jack Ma delivered a speech in Shanghai criticising China's financial regulators.

The sinking share price reflects investor anxiety over regulation, said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based Adamas Asset Management.

"The company has faced rogue waves of regulatory risk, which now threaten the entire tech sector."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Ant Group, Daniel Zhang, Jack Ma
Vivo Extends Product Warranty for Indian Customers in Lockdown Imposed Areas

Related Stories

Alibaba Pushed to First Operating Loss Since Going Public Due to China Anti-Monopoly Fine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  2. Redmi Watch First Impressions: Watch Out
  3. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  4. Friends: The Reunion Gets Release Date, First Teaser, and a Guest List
  5. WhatsApp Names Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu in Response to Privacy Criticism
  6. Dell Launches Precision Laptops, Alienware m15 R6 With New Intel CPUs
  7. Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch Launched in India: All the Details
  8. Redmi Note 10S First Impressions: An Improved Redmi Note 10?
  9. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  10. iPhone 13 Models Could Be Slightly Thicker in Size Over iPhone 12 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Renders Show Striking New Design; Pixel Watch Surfaces as Well
  2. Enola Holmes 2 Set at Netflix With Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Returns as Sherlock Holmes
  3. Alibaba Pushed to First Operating Loss Since Going Public Due to China Anti-Monopoly Fine
  4. Vivo Extends Product Warranty for Indian Customers in Lockdown Imposed Areas
  5. Cloudbet Casino Adds Dogecoin, Litecoin on Its Site Following Customer Survey
  6. Lenovo Largest Notebook PC Vendor in Q1 2021, Chrome OS Sees Highest YoY Adoption: Strategy Analytics
  7. Friends: The Reunion HBO Max Premiere Date Set for May 27 With Special Guests, Gets First Teaser Trailer
  8. Google Wins Cloud Deal From SpaceX for Starlink Internet Service
  9. Elon Musk Tweets, Dogecoin Leaps and Bitcoin Retreats
  10. Palantir to Take Bitcoin as Payment, Mulls Betting on Cryptocurrencies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com