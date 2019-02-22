Technology News

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Rules Out Layoffs This Year

, 22 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Rules Out Layoffs This Year

Alibaba Group Holding expects to avoid layoffs this year despite China's economic slowdown, CEO Daniel Zhang said on Friday.

The comments contradict Chinese media reports and market speculation about job cuts and a pull-back for China's Internet sector amid weakening domestic demand and an prolonged trade dispute with the United States.

"This year we not only won't layoff employees, we will continue to utilise the resources on our platforms to boost consumption, bringing in more manufacturing and services orders," Zhang said in a Weibo post.

"When the economy is bad, the biggest advantage for online platforms is to create jobs."

This week reports circulated in Chinese media that e-commerce site and Alibaba rival JD.com would lay off 10 percent of its senior executives. The company declined to comment directly on the cuts.

Days earlier, the CEO of ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing said it would lay off 15 percent of its employees, though he added that it intended to add as many jobs in new roles.

Just before Chinese New Year, social media firm ByteDance advised staff they would receive lower-than-expected holiday bonuses.

In November, Alibaba cut its full-year revenue forecast to between CNY 375 billion and CNY 383 billion ($54.4 billion-$55.6 billion), marking a 4-6 percent decrease from its initial target.

The company announces its earnings for the fiscal year in May.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Daniel Zhang
Fortnite Hit Its Concurrent Player Peak This February
Pinterest Confidentially Files for IPO, Report Claims
Pricee
Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Rules Out Layoffs This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Realme 3 Set to Launch in India on March 4
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Conference Calling App for Android
  5. Your Windows PC May Have Been Affected by This WinRAR Bug
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
  7. Oppo F11 Pro Leaked in Hands-On Video, Tips Design Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: What's the Difference?
  9. Vivo iQoo's First Smartphone Is Launching on March 1 in China
  10. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.