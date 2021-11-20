Technology News
loading

Alibaba, Baidu, More Tech Giants Fined by China for Failing to Report 43 Old Deals

The deals, however, did not have the effect of eliminating or restricting competition, the regulator said.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 November 2021 11:06 IST
Alibaba, Baidu, More Tech Giants Fined by China for Failing to Report 43 Old Deals

Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined CNY 500,000 (roughly Rs. 58.15 lakhs)

Highlights
  • China has been tightening its grip on internet platforms
  • Earliest deal listed was a 2012 acquisition involving Baidu, a partner
  • Other deals cited include Alibaba’s acquisition of AutoNavi

China's market regulator on Saturday said it was fining companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com for failing to declare 43 deals that date as far back as 2012 to authorities, saying that they violated anti-monopoly legislation.

Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined CNY 500,000 (roughly Rs. 58.15 lakhs) each, it said, the maximum under China's 2008 Anti-Monopoly Law.

Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, and Geely did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China has been tightening its grip on internet platforms, reversing a once laissez-faire approach and citing the risk of abusing market power to stifle competition, misuse of consumers' data and violation of consumer rights.

The earliest deal listed was a 2012 acquisition involving Baidu and a partner, and the most recent was the 2021 agreement between Baidu and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holdings to create a new-energy vehicle company.

Other deals cited by the State Administration of Market Supervision included Alibaba's 2014 acquisition of Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm AutoNavi and its 2018 purchase of a 44 percent stake in Ele.me to become the food delivery service's largest shareholder.

The deals, however, did not have the effect of eliminating or restricting competition, the regulator said.

In December last year, it fined Alibaba, Tencent-backed China Literature and Shenzhen Hive Box CNY 500,000 each for not reporting past deals properly for antitrust reviews, the first time it had ever done so.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Baidu, JD, Geely, China Antitrust
Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon

Related Stories

Alibaba, Baidu, More Tech Giants Fined by China for Failing to Report 43 Old Deals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best PS4, PS5 Deals in the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
  2. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  3. Vivo Y76 5G to Launch on November 23, Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  4. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  5. All You Needed to Know About Netflix's Cowboy Bebop
  6. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  7. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Reno 7 Image Leaked
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Seeks Ideas for a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon: All You Need to Know
  2. Alibaba, Baidu, More Tech Giants Fined by China for Failing to Report 43 Old Deals
  3. Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon
  4. Tesla App Coming Back Online After Server Outage, CEO Elon Musk Says
  5. Microsoft Edge to Get Leaked Password Tool, Battery-Saving Efficiency Mode, and Price Tracking Improvements
  6. Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature on Android, Stops Opening Links in AMP on Mobile
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Live Image Leak Shows a Familiar Design and Plastic Build
  8. Flipkart Plans Foray into Healthcare With Flipkart Health+, to Acquire Majority Stake in Sastasundar
  9. Telegram Announces Sponsored Messages for Promoting Channels and Bots, Promises to Preserve User Privacy
  10. Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak in Detail, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 898 SoC, 125W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com