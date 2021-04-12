Technology News
loading

Alibaba Says Does Not Expect Material Impact From $2.75-Billion Antitrust Fine

Alibaba will introduce measures to lower entry barriers and business costs faced by merchants on its platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 April 2021 10:28 IST
Alibaba Says Does Not Expect Material Impact From $2.75-Billion Antitrust Fine

Alibaba has come under intense scrutiny since billionaire founder Jack Ma's public criticism

Highlights
  • Shares in Alibaba Group rose as much as 9 percent in Hong Kong trade
  • The company will introduce measures to lower entry barriers
  • SAMR ordered Alibaba to make "thorough rectifications"

China's Alibaba does not expect any material impact from changes to its exclusivity arrangements with merchants, CEO Daniel Zhang said on Monday, after regulators fined the e-commerce giant a record $2.75 billion (roughly Rs. 20,640 crores) for abusing its market dominance.

Shares in Alibaba Group rose as much as 9 percent in Hong Kong trade as a key source of uncertainty for the company was removed, and on relief the fine and steps ordered were not more onerous.

Alibaba has come under intense scrutiny since billionaire founder Jack Ma's public criticism of the Chinese regulatory system in October.

The company will introduce measures to lower entry barriers and business costs faced by merchants on its platforms, Zhang told an online conference for media and analysts.

Alibaba executives said despite Saturday's record CNY 18 billion (roughly Rs. 20,630 crores) fine and measures ordered by regulators, they remain confident in the government's overall support of the company.

"They are affirming our business model," said Alibaba executive vice chairman Joe Tsai. "We feel comfortable that there's nothing wrong with our fundamental business model as a platform company."

Shares bounce

Markets reacted positively, with shares jumping by the most since July last year.

"Now the penalty is determined, the market's uncertainty about Alibaba will be reduced," Everbright Sun Hung Kai analyst Kenny Ng said. "Alibaba's stock price has lagged behind the overall emerging economy stocks for some time in the past. The implementation of this penalty is expected to allow Alibaba's stock price to regain market attention."

Aside from imposing the fine, among the highest ever antitrust penalties globally, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) ordered Alibaba to make "thorough rectifications" to strengthen internal compliance and protect consumer rights.

"The required corrective measures will likely limit Alibaba's revenue growth as a further expansion in market share will be constrained," said Lina Choi, Senior Vice President at Moody's Investors Service. "Investments to retain merchants and upgrade products and services will also reduce its profit margins."

SAMR said it had determined Alibaba, which is also listed in New York, had prevented its merchants from using other online e-commerce platforms since 2015.

The practice, which the SAMR has previously spelt out as illegal, violates China's antimonopoly law by hindering the free circulation of goods and infringing on the business interests of merchants, the regulator said.

The probe comes as China bolsters SAMR with extra staff and a wider jurisdiction amid a crackdown on technology conglomerates, signalling a new era after years of laissez-faire approach.

The agency has taken aim recently at China's large tech giants in particular, mirroring increased scrutiny of the sector in the United States and Europe.

Exclusivity issues

Alibaba said it accepted the penalty and "will ensure its compliance with determination".

Speaking with analysts on Monday, Tsai said that other than a review of the company's mergers and acquisitions, which the company's peers also face, it does not expect further investigation from the antitrust regulator.

"We are pleased we can put this matter behind us," he said.

Tsai added the company "doesn't rely on exclusivity" to retain its merchants, adding such exclusivity arrangements in the past only covered a small number of Tmall flagship stores.

Alibaba and its peers remain under review for mergers and acquisitions from the market regulator, Tsai told the briefing, adding he was not aware of any other anti-monopoly-related investigations.

The fine is more than double the $975 million (roughly Rs. 7,330 crores) paid in China by Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, in 2015 for anticompetitive practices.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba
Microsoft Said to Be in Talks to Buy AI Firm Nuance Communications for About $16 Billion

Related Stories

Alibaba Says Does Not Expect Material Impact From $2.75-Billion Antitrust Fine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 8 5G to Launch on April 21, Specifications Teased
  2. Upstox Alerts Users of Data Breach; Says Funds, Securities Remain Safe
  3. Samsung Galaxy F12 First Sale in India Today via Flipkart
  4. HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  5. How to Download Voter ID Card Online
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23
  9. How to Download Facebook Videos on Android, iPhone, and PC
  10. How to Find Nearest Passport Office Online
#Latest Stories
  1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by ‘Well-Known Performer’
  2. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Images Surface Online Ahead of Expected April 23 Launch
  3. Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Reportedly Being Sold Online, Company Refutes Claims of Breach
  4. Samsung Galaxy F12 First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Galaxy F02s Also Available: Price, Specifications, Offers
  5. LG, SK Reach $1.8-Billion Settlement to End Spat Over Electric Vehicle Battery Technology
  6. Alibaba Says Does Not Expect Material Impact From $2.75-Billion Antitrust Fine
  7. Microsoft Said to Be in Talks to Buy AI Firm Nuance Communications for About $16 Billion
  8. Upstox Alerts Users of Data Breach; Says Funds, Securities Remain Safe
  9. How to Find Nearest Passport Office Online
  10. Realme 8 5G Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Teased in a Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com