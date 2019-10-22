Technology News
loading

Alexis Bledel Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity Online

Bledel takes over top spot from Ruby Rose, who led last year's list largely because of interest in her playing Batwoman.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 12:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Alexis Bledel Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity Online

Actress Alexis Bledel has been bookish and sweet on Gilmore Girls and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. But the actress herself is now officially dangerous. Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Monday crowned Bledel the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet in 2019. No other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.

Trailing Bledel at No. 2 is talk show host James Corden, followed by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, actress Anna Kendrick, movie star Lupita Nyong'o, talk show star Jimmy Fallon, martial arts master Jackie Chan, the rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, and finally Marvel actress Tessa Thompson at No. 10.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. Bad actors will attach malware and malicious links to famous names, hoping fans searching for videos on the Internet will fall victim. McAfee urges Internet users to consider risks associated with searching for pirated content and always apply updated security fixes.

"Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose risk, nor may they understand the detrimental effects that can occur when personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows or music," Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, said in a statement.

Davis explained that Bledel and Turner likely landed on the list this year due to their respective roles in the popular shows The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu and Game of Thrones on HBO, both subscriber-based services.

Talk show hosts Corden and Fallon probably landed on the list due to viral videos of their shows, while interest in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker likely put Nyong'o so high. Lil Wayne's summer tour with Blink-182 may have prompted fans to search for illegal downloads.

Chan's name on the list may be a surprise since he has kept a relatively low profile of late, but Davis explained that rumors circulated this year that the actor might return to the big screen in Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2. His team denied the gossip, but cybercriminals jumped in, hoping to "target fans who were overcome by nostalgia and less cautious about their personal security."

Bledel takes over top spot from Ruby Rose, who led last year's list largely because of interest in her playing Batwoman. This year's list also indicates interest in reality stars may have waned. Kristen Cavallari and Kourtney Kardashian, who both found themselves in last year's top 10 list, dropped to No. 214 and No. 222, respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: McAfee, Alexis Bledel
Facebook Announces New Steps to Clamp Down on Misinformation Ahead of 2020 US Presidential Election
Honor Smartphones
Alexis Bledel Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  2. Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  4. ‘Assembled in India’ iPhone XR Now on Sale in the Country
  5. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  6. Redmi Note 8T Alleged Renders Pop Up Online, NFC Support Said to Be in Tow
  7. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  8. Vivo Y3 Gets a New 64GB Storage Variant
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 13 Dark Mode Significantly Extends OLED iPhone Battery Life, Test Shows
  2. Uber Launches Public Transport Feature, Ties Up With Delhi Metro to Roll Out 'First-to-Last Mile' Connectivity
  3. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  4. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS, Consecutive Voice Messages Playback Comes to WhatsApp Web
  5. SoftBank Said to Be in Talks to Take Control of WeWork
  6. Netflix Borrowing $2 Billion as War for Content Heats Up
  7. Google Pixel 4’s Live HDR Mode, Dual Exposure Controls Won’t Come to Older Pixel Phones
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  9. ‘Who Is Bezos?’ US Student Asks as Amazon CEO Stands Next to Him
  10. Eros Now to Introduce Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision Support for Select Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.