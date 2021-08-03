Technology News
loading

Alexa Can Now Locate COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Centres in India: Here’s How

Alexa commands can help you locate the nearest COVID-19 testing centre and tell you how far it is.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 August 2021 15:39 IST
Alexa Can Now Locate COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Centres in India: Here’s How

Amazon explained that Alexa recognises the users’ location from their device registration

Highlights
  • Alexa can be used to search vaccination centres for anybody
  • Alexa can be employed to get updates on the vaccine completion rates
  • Alexa gives you an option to donate for COVID welfare in India

Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant powering its Echo devices, has now been updated with the latest COVID-19 related features for Indian users. Alexa will now be able to help users locate COVID-19 testing and vaccination centres, as well as with information on vaccination availability among other details. Amazon says the information is sourced from authentic sources including the CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, as well as MapmyIndia. Users will also be provided with the option to donate for COVID-19 welfare in India using Alexa commands. COVID-19 related features were rolled out in the US in April.

With the help of New Delhi-based MapmyIndia, Amazon says that Alexa can now locate the nearest COVID-19 testing centre and provide the distance to it. Users can get started by asking questions like “Alexa where can I get a COVID-19 test?” Amazon explained that Alexa recognises the users' location from their device registration and provides a list of the vaccination centres near them. Users can use this information to time their visit to the CoWIN portal for booking an appointment.

By entering the pin code and age into the Vaccine Info Alexa skill, users can employ Alexa to search vaccination centres for anybody. This feature can be handy if the users want to check the vaccine availability for their friends or family in a different geographical location. If vaccines are unavailable at the time of checking, a reminder can also be set to check for its availability later.

Apart from this, Alexa can also be asked to provide updates on the vaccine completion rates in India as well as to clear COVID-19 vaccination related doubts that the users might have, such as the safety of the vaccine, the process of registration, and COVID-19 helpline number of each state.

Alexa will also give users an option to donate for COVID-19 welfare in India. Amazon has partnered with Indian NGOs like Akshaya Patra, Give India, and Goong. By saying, “Alexa, donate now,” the users will receive an app notification and an SMS containing the link to donate to their preferred NGO.

In April this year, Amazon had rolled out these feature in the exclusively in the US. Amazon says Alexa answered tens of millions of questions related to COVID-19 last year. The company says Alexa can answer questions about vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, COVID 19, CoWIN
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options

Related Stories

Alexa Can Now Locate COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Centres in India: Here’s How
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 Announcement Today: How to Check Online
  3. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution to Be Launched in India Today: All Details
  4. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  5. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  6. Ola Scooter Electric Vehicle to Launch in India on August 15
  7. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops Launched in India
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  10. PM Modi Launches e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Pearson+ App-Based Subscription Service for Digital Textbooks Announced
  2. Alexa Can Now Locate COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Centres in India: Here’s How
  3. Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options
  4. iQoo 8 Series to Launch on August 17: What to Expect
  5. Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
  6. Ether Could Outperform Bitcoin With Upgrades, DeFi Usage: Pantera Capital
  7. Twitter Now Lets Users Log In/ Sign Up via Google Account, Apple ID
  8. Jio, MG Motor Partner for Connected Car Solutions in Upcoming SUVs
  9. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Tipped Once Again Ahead of August 11 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com