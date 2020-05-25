How can people apply online for an alcohol permit, to take advantage of doorstep delivery of liquor in Maharashtra? The government has allowed doorstep delivery of alcohol in several parts of the state, except for in containment zones. According to the guidelines, shopkeepers will be able to deliver liquor only to those customers who have a liquor permit in the state. Meanwhile, the state government also allowed online delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato to deliver alcohol in select districts of the state, except for Mumbai. Gadgets 360 has reached out to both Swiggy and Zomato to confirm this development and provide more details about the matter.

To apply for a liquor permit in Maharashtra, customers can follow these steps:

Go to Aaple Sarkaar website and create a user ID. To create a user ID, select "New User? Register Here" option, then click on "Option 1" and provide relevant details such as City/District and mobile number. During this process, users will also be required to provide a username and password, date of birth, and age. The process will be completed after entering an OTP that is sent to the registered mobile number. After successfully registering the username on the Aaple Sarkaar website, open the Maharashtra State Excise website. Provide the freshly created login details, and look for the option, " 11) Permit for the purchase, possession, transport, use and consumption of Foreign Liquor and Country Liquor in the State of Maharashtra(F. L. X-C)" on the left side of the screen. Users now will be required to fill up a new form. Once the credentials are in place, select "Permanent Permit" in the drop-down option at the bottom and click on submit. Upload documents such as a photograph (160x200pixels) that should between 5kb to 20kb in size. Users will also be required to provide their scanned signature (256x64pixels) of the same size. Users can use online photo-editing websites such as Pixlr for editing and re-sizing the image/ scanned documents.



Note: Make sure to save the scanned documents as 'photo', 'signature' etc. without any space or special characters.

Similarly, follow the instructions and upload address proof such as PAN, driving license/passport/Aadhaar in PDF format. Users can convert image files (such as JPG) to PDF via https://online2pdf.com. The process will be completed after making a mandatory permit payment of Rs. 1,020.60 (GST included). Users can make the payment via credit/debit card, internet banking, mobile wallet. Do note that different payment options might charge extra money. The processing time may take up to five days. Users are advised to keep checking the submitted form via Maharashtra State Excise website. Once the application is processed, you will be able to download the e-permit. The download option will appear under the 'receipt' column.

The decision to permit home delivery of alcohol was taken to promote social distancing in the state, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the country by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, online delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato have started doorstep delivery of alcohol in parts of Jharkhand including the capital, Ranchi. The Maharashtra government has also allowed the online delivery platforms to deliver alcohol in parts of the state and more details from the companies over this are expected soon.