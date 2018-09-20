NDTV Gadgets360.com

Akamai Says Over 30 Billion Malicious Login Attempts Detected Under 1 Year

, 20 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Akamai Says Over 30 Billion Malicious Login Attempts Detected Under 1 Year

Cloud delivery network provider Akamai Technologies on Thursday said it detected 30 billion malicious login attempts globally during a period of eight-months ending in June 2018.

The financial services industry bears the major burden of such attacks, according to a new report titled "Akamai 2018 State of the Internet/Security Credential Stuffing Attacks".

Malicious login attempts result from credential stuffing, where hackers systematically use botnets to try stolen login information across the web.

They target login pages for banks and retailers on the premise that many customers use the same login credentials for multiple services and accounts.

Credential stuffing can cost organisations millions to tens of millions of dollars in fraud losses annually.

"Our research shows that the people carrying out credential stuffing attacks are continuously evolving their arsenal. They vary their methodologies, from noisier, volume-based attacks, through stealth-like 'low and slow'-style attacks," Martin McKeay, Senior Security Advocate at Akamai who is also the lead author of the report said in a statement.

"It's especially alarming when we see multiple attacks simultaneously affecting a single target. Without specific expertise and tools needed to defend against these blended, multi-headed campaigns, organisations can easily miss some of the most dangerous credential attacks," McKeay added.

The Akamai report combines attack data from across Akamai's global infrastructure and represents the research of a diverse set of teams throughout the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Akamai
Google's Emergency Location Service for Android Comes to the US
Facebook Dating Service Testing Begins, in Colombia
Pricee
Akamai Says Over 30 Billion Malicious Login Attempts Detected Under 1 Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus Flash Sale Today on Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, More
  4. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  5. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  6. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 NFC Variant Availability Revealed
  7. iPhone XS Has a Smaller Battery, More RAM Compared to the iPhone X
  8. Flipkart Introduces Cardless Credit to Give Users Instant Credit Line Up to Rs. 60,000
  9. Vivo Y81 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  10. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.