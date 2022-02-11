Airtel Broadband Outage: Users Complain Across India

Airtel outage seems to have emerged at around 11am on Friday.

Airtel users across India are facing an outage. The issue seems to have impacted both broadband and cellular users on the telecom network, as per the user reports emerging on social media. Internet outage tracker DownDetector has also suggested that the outage is impacting Airtel users in various parts of the country. The telecom operator is, however, yet to provide clarity on the issue.As per the details available on DownDetector, the issue seems to have emerged at around 11am.

A large number of users have taken to Twitter to raise complaints. The user reports suggest that the issue is impacting Airtel broadband as well as mobile networks. The Airtel app is also not accessible to some users.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Airtel for a comment on the matter and will update this article when the company responds.

