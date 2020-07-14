Airtel BlueJeans is debuting Airtel's answer to Jio's newly launched video conferencing app JioMeet. While an official announcement is yet to take place, a listing highlighting the key features of the new offering has surfaced on the Airtel site. The telco has apparently partnered with Verizon-owned BlueJeans to bring its JioMeet-rival to the Indian market. However, unlike the Jio solution that is available for both enterprises and end customers, Airtel appears to target its new development to enterprise customers initially. Airtel BlueJeans will also be going against popular video conferencing solutions including Zoom, Cisco Webex, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

As per the official listing, Airtel BlueJeans is initially available for free trial. Customers need to register on the Airtel site by submitting their details, and the trial will be activated within 24 hours of registration, the operator noted. Notably, you can get BlueJeans subscription directly from the company as well, without going through Airtel, but it will be missing a few features that Airtel is bundling.

Airtel BlueJeans is touted to come with enterprise-grade security, along with features such as real-time meetings analytics and live meeting controls. Users will also get dial-in options started at 50 paise per call, as spotted by OnlyTech. Further, there is an Airtel Audio Bridge integration to enable India and international dial in support on a pay-per-use model.

Similar to other enterprise video conferencing solutions, Airtel BlueJeans is designed to work across desktop and mobile platforms. It also can be accessed through Web browsers and virtual desktop infrastructures as well as interoperable with Cisco, Poly, Lifesize, and other room system gears that are based on SIP or H.323 standards.

Airtel is claiming to offer local support alongside a dedicated Command Center for administrators to provide an “enterprise-grade management console” with insights on meeting performance, network conditions, and user-focussed return on investment (RoI). Moreover, the new solution comes with in-meeting analytics, real-time alerts, and live meeting controls.

To attract Indian enterprises, Airtel claims that it is hosting user data locally in the country. The operator is also claimed to enable all video, audio, and content transmission using AES-256 GCM encryption. Additionally, meetings taking place using Airtel BlueJeans have two-step authentication.

US telecom giant Verizon acquired BlueJeans Network in April. The cloud-based video conferencing service already has Facebook and Standard Chartered as some of its key clients.

Strengthen enterprise business

The addition of Airtel BlueJeans will bolster Airtel's enterprise portfolio and make the competition tougher for JioMeet that was officially launched earlier this month — after briefly surfacing in May. The Delhi-based operator already has its “Work@Home” plans for enterprise customers under which it is offering tools including Cisco Webex, Google Meet, and Zoom.

