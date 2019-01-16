NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airbnb Says Profitable for Two Straight Years Amid IPO Talks

, 16 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airbnb Says Profitable for Two Straight Years Amid IPO Talks

Home-renting company Airbnb said on Tuesday it was profitable on an adjusted basis for the second year in a row, ahead of a widely anticipated initial public offering this year.

Airbnb's expected listing in 2019 would be among a string of public debuts by highly valued Silicon Valley companies, including ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, rival Lyft and workplace messaging firm Slack.

Uber and Lyft remain unprofitable.

San Francisco, California-based Airbnb, valued by private investors at $31 billion (roughly Rs. 220 thousand crores), has in recent months turned to new services and offerings to fuel growth by adding luxury vacation homes and hotels to its platform.

Without revealing other numbers such as revenue and profit, the company said it was profitable before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Airbnb also said it expects over 500 million guest arrivals at its listings by the end of the first quarter of 2019, since it was founded in 2008.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbnb
Redmi Note 7 to Get Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Camera Mode
Pricee
Airbnb Says Profitable for Two Straight Years Amid IPO Talks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Lenovo Phab 2
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  3. Honor 10 Lite With Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 7 to Get Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Camera Mode
  5. Google Play to Start Evicting Apps Asking for Call Log, SMS Permission
  6. PUBG Blamed for Poor Exam Results, Student Body Seeks 'Ban'
  7. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  8. Jio Led 4G Download Speeds in December 2018, Says TRAI
  9. Xiaomi Mi Soundbar to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores
  10. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Map Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.