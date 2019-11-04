Technology News
loading

Airbnb Bans 'Party Houses' After California Shooting

The party host rented the home through Airbnb and told its owner she was holding a reunion for only a dozen people.

By | Updated: 4 November 2019 10:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airbnb Bans 'Party Houses' After California Shooting
Highlights
  • Five people were killed in a shooting inside a rental home
  • The party host rented the home through Airbnb
  • Police are still searching for the shooter who opened fire

Airbnb banned "party houses" on Saturday after five people were killed in a shooting at a large Halloween gathering inside a rental home in Northern California that was advertised on the online listing service. Police were still searching for the shooter who opened fire on Thursday night at the costume party, which authorities say was attended by more than 100 people at the house in Orinda, less than 20 miles (30 km) east of San Francisco. The death toll rose to five when a 19-year-old victim died of her wounds at a hospital, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said on late on Friday.

The party host rented the home through Airbnb and told its owner she was holding a reunion for only a dozen people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported citing the owner, Michael Wang.

"Starting today, we are banning 'party houses' and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorised parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda," Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said on Twitter.

The company was expanding manual screening of "high-risk reservations" flagged by its risk detection technology, and was creating a house party "rapid response team," Chesky added, without elaborating.

Valued at $31 billion in its most recent private fundraising round, Airbnb said in September that it planned to become a publicly listed company in 2020, making it one of the biggest names considering a stock market float next year.

Orinda police received noise complaints about the party at 9:19pm and 10:25pm local time, and at 10:48pm an officer was dispatched to the address, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The suspect opened fire about two minutes later.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects, and the sheriff's office said on Saturday that it had no further details of the incident.

Authorities identified the victims who died as: Oshiana Tompkins, 19; Tiyon Farley, 22; Omar Taylor, 24; Ramon Hill Jr., 23; and Javin County, 29.

Several other people were wounded, police said, without giving an exact number. Some of the victims transported themselves to the hospital in the chaos after the shooting which sent young people, including some in Halloween costumes, fleeing from the scene.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbnb
Pegasus WhatsApp Hack, Mi Note 10 Teasers, MIUI 11 Update, Jio vs COAI, and More Tech News This Week
Out of Love Trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli Cast in Hotstar’s Doctor Foster Remake, November Release Date Set
Honor Smartphones
Airbnb Bans 'Party Houses' After California Shooting
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image, More Renders Surface Online
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  3. Moto G8 Plus Review
  4. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Its First Smartphone, Made by Smartisan
  5. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  6. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving Stable Android 10 Update
  8. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  9. Over 50 Percent Indians Want Netflix, Hotstar Censorship: YouGov Survey
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Also Hit by WhatsApp Hack, Congress Says
  2. Out of Love Trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli Cast in Hotstar’s Doctor Foster Remake, November Release Date Set
  3. Airbnb Bans 'Party Houses' After California Shooting
  4. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Smartphone Launching in November, China Telecom Reveals
  5. Jio Phone Diwali 2019 Offer Extended for Another Month, Letting You Get the Jio Phone at Rs. 699 Only
  6. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving Android 10 Upgrade With Stable OxygenOS 10.0 Update
  7. Facebook Was Also Interested in Acquiring Fitbit, but at Half of Google's Offer Price: Report
  8. Netflix, Hotstar Censorship Wanted by 57 Percent of Indians, Survey Shows
  9. WeWork and Ex-CEO Neumann Accused of Pregnancy Discrimination by Former Employee
  10. Waymo Tests 'Rider Only' Service and Looks Beyond Robo-Taxis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.