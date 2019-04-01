Technology News

Airbnb Invests in Oyo's Series E Funding Round

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airbnb Invests in Oyo's Series E Funding Round

Highlights

  • Oyo is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group
  • Airbnb will try making Oyo accommodation available on its platform
  • Oyo operates in India, China, United Kingdom, Dubai, etc.

Home-renting company Airbnb has invested in Indian hotel reservation start-up Oyo's series E funding round, as it dives deeper into the hotel-booking business.

Airbnb did not disclose the details of its investment in Oyo, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group.

US-based Airbnb will look at ways to make the Oyo accommodation available on its platform, the company said on Monday.

The investment will give Airbnb access to a variety of franchised or leased hotels, helping it lure travellers who have shied away from the risks and quirks of renting a stranger's home.

The company bought HotelTonight last month, an app for finding hotel rooms at a discount, with an eye on a variety of travellers ahead of a hotly anticipated initial public offering.

"Emerging markets like India and China are some of Airbnb's fastest-growing, with our growth increasingly powered by tourism to and from these markets," said Greg Greeley, president of homes, Airbnb.

Oyo, which raised $1 billion last year from investors including SoftBank and ride-hailing firm Grab, operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

It expects revenue to more than treble every year over the next five years, as it expands locally and in international markets, a senior company executive told Reuters earlier this year.

"Airbnb's strong global footprints and access to local communities will open up new opportunities for Oyo Hotels & Homes..." said Maninder Gulati, global chief strategy officer at Oyo Hotels & Home.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbnb, SoftBank, Oyo Rooms, Oyo
Jio GigaFiber Remains at Top of Netflix's ISP Speed Index for India in February
Pricee
Airbnb Invests in Oyo's Series E Funding Round
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  3. April Fools' Day Pranks Roundup: The Best Gags From OnePlus to Google
  4. Jio GigaFiber Tops Netflix's ISP Speed Index for India in February
  5. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  6. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  7. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  8. Xiaomi Smart Cookers Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Play Snake on Your Google Maps App This April Fools' Day
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.