Technology News
loading

Airbnb Hires Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom for Multi-Year Partnership

Ive spent nearly three decades at Apple, leading the design of candy-coloured iMacs and iPhone.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 22 October 2020 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airbnb Hires Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom for Multi-Year Partnership

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

The deal with Ive and LoveFrom coincides with Airbnb's effort to raise around $3 billion in its IPO

Highlights
  • Ive will design new Airbnb products under a multi-year deal
  • Airbnb's Chief Design Officer would be moving to a part-time role
  • Ive will also help develop the Airbnb internal design team

Home rental company Airbnb on Wednesday said it was hiring former Apple designer Jony Ive and his firm LoveFrom to design new Airbnb products and services under a multi-year deal. Ive was a close creative collaborator with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Ive spent nearly three decades at Apple, leading the design of the candy-coloured iMacs that helped Apple re-emerge from near death in the 1990s and the design of the iPhone.

He left Apple last year. In a blog announcing the work relationship, Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky said Ive will also help develop the Airbnb internal design team. “Jony and I have been good friends for many years, and he has been gracious enough to provide me with guidance and advice. We share the same belief in the value and importance of creativity and design. We each believe not only in making objects and interfaces, but in crafting services and experiences. We've seen how design can facilitate trust and enable more human connection, something people are desperate for during an unprecedented time of loneliness and disconnection,” Chesky said.

Airbnb on Wednesday told employees Chief Design Officer Alex Schleifer would be moving to a part-time role and that the company would be looking for a permanent replacement, according to a source close to the company.

The deal with Ive and his firm, LoveFrom, coincides with Airbnb's effort to raise around $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,100 crores) in its upcoming initial public offering, according to sources.

Airbnb is expected to be one of the largest and most anticipated US stock market listings of 2020 which has already been a blockbuster year for IPOs.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbnb, Jony Ive, Apple, iMac, iPhone
PayPal to Allow Customers to Hold Bitcoin, More Cryptocurrencies in Online Wallet
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Price, Specifications Briefly Surface on Amazon; Release Apparently Set for November 9

Related Stories

Airbnb Hires Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom for Multi-Year Partnership
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  3. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Top Deals on Mobiles
  4. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  5. Vivo V20 Review
  6. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
  7. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  10. Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay Not Working on Some Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Handsets: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Sketch Leak Suggests OnePlus 8T-Like Back Panel Design
  3. Amazon Announces $100 Million Logistics Investment in Mexico
  4. Huawei, ZTE Ban: China Urges Sweden to Reverse Decision to Avoid Harming Its Companies
  5. Google Workspace is Introducing Add-ons for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides
  6. Facebook Says Spammers, Scanners Using US Election to Turn Profit Online
  7. Apple TV Remote App Removed From App Store, but It’s Not Like You Really Need It Anymore
  8. Facebook Dating Launched in 32 European Countries Following February Delay
  9. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Price Cut on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme C3, Poco M2, More
  10. Redmi K30S May Have Been Teased by the Company, Tipped to Be Cheaper Than Redmi K30 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com