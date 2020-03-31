Technology News
loading

Airbnb to Pay Hosts $250 Million for COVID-19 Cancellations

Airbnb will pay hosts 25 percent of what they would typically be due if someone booked between March 14 and May 31 cancels the stay due to COVID-19.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 31 March 2020 11:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airbnb to Pay Hosts $250 Million for COVID-19 Cancellations

Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky

Highlights
  • Airbnb said it is devoting $250 million to help would-be hosts
  • It will pay hosts 25 percent of what they would typically be due
  • Travellers who cancel Airbnb reservations are promised complete refunds

Airbnb on Monday said it is devoting $250 million to help would-be hosts survive financial losses from refunds given to guests who cancelled travel plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move came as an olive branch of sorts extended to Airbnb hosts blindsided by the home-sharing platform's decision several weeks ago to give full refunds to guests who cancelled reservations in order to stay home, as health officials and governments have urged.

"Please know this decision was not a business decision, but based on protecting public health," said Airbnb co-founder and chief Brian Chesky.

"While I believe we did the right thing in prioritizing health and safety, I'm sorry that we communicated this decision to guests without consulting you -- like partners should."

Airbnb will pay hosts 25 percent of what they would typically be due if someone booked between March 14 and May 31 cancels the stay due to COVID-19.

Travellers who cancel Airbnb reservations made for that period are promised complete refunds or credit for future stays.

"We know this is just a little bit, but a little bit can go a long way at this time," a seemingly contrite Chesky said while discussing Airbnb's latest steps in a live video stream from his home.

Airbnb also created a $10 million relief fund for experienced and highly rated "superhosts" who need help paying their mortgage or rent due to the coronavirus's devastating effect on the travel industry.

Airbnb employees started the fund with a million dollars, and the two co-founders contributed the remaining $9 million, according to the company.

Airbnb is also adding a feature to its platform that will let people send money to support hosts they bonded with during stays.

"This storm, no matter how bad it is, it is going to end," Chesky said.

"When it is over, on the other side, people are going to be waiting to get out of their homes. And when they do get out of their homes, they are going to explore the world, and stay with you."

About 50,000 Airbnb hosts have volunteered to make their homes available to health care workers, relief providers, and first responders combating the coronavirus pandemic, according to Chesky.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbnb
AI Tool Predicts Which Coronavirus Patients Get Deadly 'Wet Lung'
Poco F2 Not a Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro? Poco India General Manager Reportedly Quashes Rumours

Related Stories

Airbnb to Pay Hosts $250 Million for COVID-19 Cancellations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Leaked
  2. COVID-19 Test Now Available for Booking Online via Practo
  3. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 95 Prepaid Recharge With 56 Days Validity
  4. How Long Can Coronavirus Live on a Smartphone? New Study Answers
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  6. Microsoft Is Replacing Office 365 With Microsoft 365
  7. Coronavirus: YouTube Restricts Video Quality on Mobile to 480p for Some
  8. Trance, Rocketman, 4 More Shots Please, and More on Prime Video in April
  9. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  10. Honor 30S With Kirin 820 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Play 9A With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Poco F2 Not a Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro? Poco India General Manager Reportedly Quashes Rumours
  3. Airbnb to Pay Hosts $250 Million for COVID-19 Cancellations
  4. AI Tool Predicts Which Coronavirus Patients Get Deadly 'Wet Lung'
  5. Honor 30S With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Kirin 820 5G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Internet Curbs in Kashmir Hamper Coronavirus Fight
  7. Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Renews Video Game Anime Series
  8. Microsoft Says Skype Users Surge 70 Percent in a Month to 40 Million Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  9. Microsoft Office 365 Gets Replaced With Microsoft 365, Coming on April 21
  10. New Study Gives a Clue About How Long Coronavirus Can Live on a Smartphone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com